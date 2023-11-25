Next-gen Porsche Panamera unveiled with plenty of tech, 4 hybrid options

Porsche has uncovered the 2024 Panamera, marking a significant evolution in the model's history and introducing a refreshed design with an expanded range of E-Hybrid powertrains.

This next-generation Panamera retains the classic silhouette that fans adore while introducing technological enhancements that edge it closer to the performance standards set by the EV-exclusive Taycan.

Melding tradition with modern looks

Porsche's 2024 Panamera emerges with a design language that respects its lineage while embracing modernity. At first glance, the new Panamera retains the familiar silhouette of its predecessors, yet a closer inspection reveals a more expressive and sporty demeanour.

The front end now sports a wider grille and a novel air opening above the license plate, accentuating its athletic presence. The hood line's vertical expansion adds muscularity and the inclusion of new 21-inch wheel designs amplifies this effect​​.

The rear window design, now frameless, mirrors the Porsche Taycan, and the straight-lined taillight bar adds to its refined look​​. Notably, the dimensions remain largely consistent with past models, maintaining the car's established presence on the road​​.

A fusion of digital and analogue

Porsche's interior design philosophy, dubbed the 'Porsche Driver Experience', strikes a harmonious balance between digital and analogue controls. The gear selector is now conveniently placed to the right of the steering wheel, keeping essential controls within easy reach of the driver.

This setup includes a redesigned toggle shifter, relocated air vents, and a new climate control panel​​​​. For the tech-savvy, the Panamera integrates seamlessly into the driver's digital ecosystem, featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and the MyPorsche App for enhanced vehicle functionality​​.

Performance upgrades: powering ahead

The 2024 Panamera's heart is its range of updated engines and the introduction of new E-Hybrid powertrains. The base and Panamera 4 models boast an improved 2.9-liter turbocharged V6 engine, now delivering 260kW and 499Nm of torque. This translates to a quicker 0-100kmph acceleration, estimated at 5 seconds for the rear-wheel drive and 4.7 seconds for the all-wheel drive (AWD)​​ variant.

The Turbo E-Hybrid model, a beacon of Porsche's hybrid technology, features a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 coupled with a 140-kW electric motor, resulting in a formidable 500kW and 929Nm of torque. This power unit ensures a swift 0-100kmph sprint in just 3 seconds, with a top speed of 195 mph. The increased power doesn't come at the expense of efficiency, with an expected all-electric driving range of around 80km.

Enhanced driving dynamics

Porsche's commitment to superior driving dynamics is evident in the Panamera's suspension systems. The standard setup includes a two-valve, two-chamber air suspension paired with Porsche Active Suspension Management. This system offers a wide range of settings from comfort to sporty, ensuring a responsive and smooth ride​​.

For those seeking a heightened experience, the optional Porsche Active Ride system, available on E-Hybrid models, promises an unparalleled balance between comfort and agility. This advanced setup uses new active shock absorbers and a hydraulic pump to maintain a level ride during aggressive maneuvers, delivering a uniquely comfortable yet dynamic driving experience​​.

Pricing and availability

The 2024 Porsche Panamera is priced starting at US$99,900 (around NZ$164k), with the Panamera 4 model commencing at US$108,550 (NZ$178k). Standard features include LED matrix lighting, a steering-mounted drive mode switch, a cooled wireless phone charger, and a new air particulate filter system.

While the exact pricing for the Turbo E-Hybrid model is yet to be announced, it is expected to command a premium given its enhanced capabilities and features​​.

There's no word on a local release yet, but the current-gen Panamera is still available starting at $196,300 for the base model.