Next-gen Mazda6 could reportedly get inline-6 engine, RWD

The Mazda Vision Coupe concept from way back in 2017.

The rumour mill has been buzzing with word of the next-generation Mazda6, and there might be some exciting changes in store. While Mazda has been peddling the same midsize sedan in its lineup since 2012, recent reports suggest a bombshell new model could be on the horizon.

Mazda Vision Coupe Concept

Rumours of a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Mazda6 have been circulating for years, but Mazda Europe's development and engineering boss, Joachim Kunz, threw a curveball last year when he mentioned a large sports coupe was not in the company's plans. Market trends, he argued, were pointing toward a general preference for SUVs.

However, it appears that market dynamics may have shifted Mazda's perspective. Despite Kunz's statements, recent developments may indicate a strategic change within the company. 

RWD Mazda6 with inline-6 on the way?

Mazda Vision Coupe Concept

According to reports from Japan's Best Car magazine, the early success of Mazda's large SUVs, such as the CX-60 and CX-90 (both now in New Zealand), has encouraged high-ranking Mazda officials to reconsider their stance. While an RWD sedan with an inline-six engine may not have been on the agenda initially, the strong customer response to SUVs utilizing this hardware has sparked new possibilities.

The new Mazda6, if it comes to fruition, won't be your typical four-door sedan. Instead, it is rumoured to be a stylish four-door coupe, representing what Best Car calls the "culmination of Kodo design." Mazda's history with stunning concept cars like the Vision Coupe, RX-Vision, and Vision Study leads us to believe they have the design prowess to create a head-turner.

Mazda Vision Coupe Concept interior

However, don't rush to your local Mazda dealership just yet. The same reports state the next-gen Mazda6 is not expected to make its debut until 2025. Meanwhile, the current model is still available locally, with the base GSX in wagon form starting at $49,985. The 20th Anniversary Edition Mazda6 sedan is also available for $60,990 to start.

