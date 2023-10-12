Next-gen BMW X2 SUV, first-ever iX2 EV set for NZ launch

BMW recently unveiled the second-generation X2 alongside its electric variant, the iX2. Both vehicles come with an XM-inspired design and a more premium interior. The X2 M35i and iX2 eDrive20 variants will arrive in New Zealand next year. The price and full specifications of the iX2 will be released before its Q2 2024 launch, while the X2 M35i is priced at $109,900 and will start deliveries in Q1 2024​.

2024 BMW X2 M35i New Zealand

The petrol-powered X2 M35i packs a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 221kW with 400Nm. The power plant sends power to all four wheels through a dual-clutch automatic transmission. This setup allows the SUV to go from 0 to 100km/h in 5.4 seconds.

BMW has equipped this model with an M performance braking system and an adaptive M suspension that can decrease ride height by up to 15mm.

Inside, the iX2 shares its redesigned interior with the new X1, including a Curved Display and BMW Operating System 9. Notable features include a clever smartphone tray, wireless charging, and optional Veganza upholstery or Vernasca leather.

The X2 M35i also gets standard equipment such as the M Sport package, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and a head-up display (HUD). Safety features include a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and more.

Optional extras extend to power-adjustable seats, a massage function, and sports seats, with safety enhanced by an "interaction airbag" between the front seats.

2024 BMW ix2 eDrive20 New Zealand

On the other hand, the iX2 eDrive20 uses a single front-mounted electric motor with 150kW. Torque figures have not been released, but the motor pairs with a 64.8kWh battery to achieve a 477km range on the WLTP cycle.

The iX2 xDrive30 variant, which will not be arriving here, is powered by two motors, producing a combined 230 kW 494 NM of torque. It allows this model from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds, with a top speed of 180 km/h. The identical 4.8 kWh battery pack offers a range of 417 to 449 km on the WLTP cycle.

Efficiency-enhancing features in the iX2 include adaptive recuperation, the Max Range function, and the Max Performance Charging software. The Connected Home Charging Package is also available, offering a load- and solar-optimized home charging solution.

Externally, the iX2 resembles the petrol-powered X2, with design cues from the XM SUV. It sports a model-specific grille cover, iX2 badging, and standard 19-inch (48 cm) wheels. The M Sport Package is available for a sportier look, adding aerodynamic details to the exterior.