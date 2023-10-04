Next-gen 2024 Suzuki Swift previewed ahead of global debut

Suzuki has previewed the next-generation 2024 Swift ahead of its global debut at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show. The concept, which should closely mirror the production version, reveals the hatchback's evolved aesthetics and enhanced safety features.

New but familiar design

Based on the few concept images, the upcoming Swift will sport a sleeker, more aerodynamic design. It retains a similar silhouette as the current Swift but introduces a more minimalist trapezoidal grille, bold LED headlamps, and a clamshell hood. The sharper lines and refined front fascia highlight a modern look while retaining the compact and sporty appeal the Swift is known for.

Inside, the new Swift could gain a cabin built with higher-quality materials. The hatchback could also come with SmartPlay Pro+, Suzuki's new infotainment solution comprising a 9-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Hybrid power confirmed?

While powertrains have yet to be announced, the image does show 'Hybrid' badging. Reports indicate the next-gen model will ride on a revised Heartect platform and could retain some engines from the current Swift, including the 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a 12V mild-hybrid system. This power plant delivers 61kW and 107Nm of torque.

Enhanced safety

Beyond power, Suzuki has confirmed the 2024 Swift will gain enhanced safety tech, such as dual sensor brake support, adaptive high beams, a driver monitoring system, and collision-mitigating braking.

The 2024 Swift's next-gen platform could also give it improved crash performance and perhaps an additional centre airbag to protect front seat occupants in a collision.

2024 Suzuki Swift New Zealand launch

Suzuki is set to reveal the all-new Swift in full at the 2023 Japan Japan Mobility Show from 26 October to 5 November. Until then, we'll have to wait for specs and global release information.

But a local launch for the next-gen Swift is all but certain, seeing as the current-spec model is here and starts at $21,490 (before ORC) for the base GL manual model.