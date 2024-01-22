Next-gen 2024 MG3 teased ahead of Geneva Motor Show debut

MG fans are set to witness the unveiling of the third-generation MG3 at the Geneva International Motor Show on 26 February 2024.

The European and Australian branches of MG have taken to social media to announce the impending arrival of this budget-friendly supermini.

The sneak peeks have already sparked conversations among brand enthusiasts, building up excitement for next month's official reveal.

Cutting-edge design and features

The MG3's design draws inspiration from inspiration from MG's more upscale models, including the MG Cyberster sports car, evident in its sleek, swept-back headlights and streamlined bodywork.

The front end of the MG3 boasts an aggressive look with its sharp nose and intricate bonnet. The bumper's large intake compensates for the absence of a traditional grille, flanked by aerodynamic elements that add to its sporty appeal. The rear boasts horizontal taillights and a dynamic bumper design.

Meanwhile, the interior is expected to be revamped with a modern touch, potentially featuring a large 10.25-inch infotainment system similar to that found in the MG4.

Power and performance

The 2024 MG3 is expected to feature a hybrid powertrain, combining a 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 2.1kWh lithium-ion battery and electric motor, delivering a total output of 130kW.

This hybrid setup offers an eco-friendly alternative to the traditional petrol engine while maintaining the vehicle's affordability.

The entry-level models are likely to be powered by a relatively tamer 89kW 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine.

Safety compromises?

While the new MG3 will reportedly introduce autonomous emergency braking, it is not expected to achieve a five-star ANCAP rating under the 2023-2025 protocol. This decision aligns with MG's strategy of offering some of the most affordable cars in their segments.

The bigger picture

The Geneva Motor Show's return, after a hiatus since 2019, positions the MG 3's launch as a key event in the global automotive calendar.

With major manufacturers like the Stellantis group not participating, MG's presence at the show highlights its growing significance in the international car market.

In 2023, MG sold a total of 6089 units in New Zealand representing a market share of 5.5 per cent in the new passenger car segment.

The current-spec MG3 no doubt contributes to the brand's growing local market presence, but the next-gen model might take MG's aspirations to a whole new level.

The MG3 is still available in the country, starting at $20,490 (plus on-road costs) for the base Core model. If sold in New Zealand, the all-new model will likely stick to its predecessor's affordable price point.