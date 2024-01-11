New Zealand's top-selling vehicles for 2023 (and a boom year for electrified cars)

New Zealand new-vehicle customers were no doubt focused on the finish of the Government’s Clean Car Discount (CCD) programme in December, so it’s not surprising that light commercial sales plummeted to just 624 sales, with potential buyers waiting for a ute-fee-free 2024.

Clean Car fees spiked Ranger in December, but it still came out on top for the year.

Equally, hybrid and electric vehicles enjoyed a record month as buyers rushed to grab the last rebates, with 7077 registrations claiming a whopping 73 per cent of the total market.

However, none of the above stopped the Ford Ranger once again finishing the year as the country’s favourite new vehicle, with 9907 sales. That makes it eight years in a row for Ranger (and more as the top commercial); Ranger also hit number one in Australia for the first time.

Without the CCD fees, will 2024 be a boom year for utes?

According to a Ford NZ spokesperson, no. While there may be a surge in ute sales in the first quarter of 2024, as those buyers who held off take delivery, the company says things will settle and overall this year will business as usual: “Overall, we are confident Ranger will continue to be number one in New Zealand in 2024 with its segment leading capability, performance and cleaner powertrains, which is what has been behind the success of the Ranger – with or without a CCD.

“For the full year, we expect the Ford Ranger to continue its popularity, but not due to the removal of the CCD.”

The next big thing for Ranger is the PHEV version, but that’s likely a 2025 release.

RAV4 continued to carve its way through the NZ sales charts in 2023.

The Toyota RAV4 was second (8757) for 2023 in NZ, followed by the Toyota Hilux (8054).

And then a long, long way back to everything else, although the Tesla Model Y’s fourth-placed ranking overall (3963) is notable for a battery electric vehicle.

The only other pure-electric car in the top 10 for 2024 was the BYD Atto 3 (3171), although the AA DRIVEN Car Guide NZ Car of the Year-winning MG4 made a big impression during the month of December, securing the top spot overall with 623 registrations (more than the entire light commercial segment!).

COTY-winning MG4 topped the charts in December and will be a strong contender in 2024.

However, the MG4 was still the third most popular BEV for 2023 (1173), behind the top-placed Model Y and Atto 3.

BEVs accounted for 19 per cent of the overall market in 2023 and electrified vehicles (hybrid/PHEV/BEV) outsold internal combustion for the first time, claiming a 54 per cent share (35 per cent in 2022).

NZ’S TOP 10 NEW VEHICLES FOR 2024

Ford Ranger (9907)

Toyota RAV4 (8757)

Toyota Hilux (8054)

Tesla Model Y (3937)

Suzuki Swift (3922)

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross (3638)

BYD Atto 3 (3171)

MG ZS (3123)

Mitsubishi Triton (3105)

Toyota Yaris Cross (2310)