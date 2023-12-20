New Zealand pricing for 2024 Toyota C-HR revealed: 'super coupe' style for compact SUV

It might be one of its smallest SUVs, but Toyota claims the new C-HR is now “arguably the most luxurious new passenger vehicle available” from the brand in NZ.

Entry GX will start at $45,990, with a 1.8-litre engine.

The all-new model is sourced from Europe and will be sold exclusively in hybrid guise in NZ, with customer deliveries from the first quarter of 2024.

Pricing will start at $45,990 for the GX 1.8-litre hybrid with front-drive. The higher-specification GXL will retail for $49,990, while the C-HR Limited tops the mainstream range at $52,990.

There’s also GR Sport version with a 2.0-litre powertrain and E-Four all-wheel drive, for $55,990.

GR Sport gets a larger engine and E-Four AWD (like the RAV4).

It’s the first full model change for C-HR since the original was launched in 2017.

The first-generation model was notable for its aggressive styling. The new version takes the so-called “super coupe” profile even further, with frontal styling similar to that on the bZ4X electric vehicle.

It’s marginally shorter and wider than the outgoing model, with wheels sizes rising according to specification: 17, 18 and 19-inch rims.

Two-tone paint a $1000 option on Limited and GR Sport.

With a combined maximum power of 103kW, the new 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain has almost 15 per cent more power than the current version. All variants include a fifth-generation hybrid system with a lithium-ion battery.

Compared to its predecessor, Toyota says the new C-HR has double the content of recycled plastics, used in more than 100 different parts.

The GR Sport’s 2.0-litre hybrid engine makes 145kW. Inside, it has synthetic leather and suede seat material with an embossed GR logo on front seat headrest and red stitching. There’s a GR sport steering wheel with red stitching and perforation.

Toyota Safety Sense has been upgraded for all-new C-HR.

A new iteration of Toyota Safety Sense is included with C-HR. The updated system adds motorcycle detection to the pre-collision system as well as a driver monitor camera. Automatic High Beam is present on the GX, upgrading to Adaptive High-beam System for all other grades.

Toyota Teammate (advanced park), Panoramic View Monitor, and Parking Support Brake with Rear-Cross Traffic Auto Braking are included on all grades. A blind spot monitor with safe exit assist is also added as an active safety feature.

Across the range of four models, 13 exterior colours will be available. There will be seven mono-tone options for the GX, GXL and Limited, plus four two-tone options for the Limited. The GR Sport will be available in four mono-tone options and four two-tone options.