New Volkswagen Tiguan pricing, specs for NZ: don't turn the switch on yet

David Linklater

You can spot the top R-Line by the fancy front light bar.

After a fairly fraught year with EVs, you could argue Volkswagen New Zealand is sticking to its knitting with the all-new Tiguan SUV lineup.

Latest Tiguan is 30mm longer than previous model, but wheelbase is unchanged.

The company is bringing the all-new Tiguan to market in just two versions for now, with electrification on hold. Both the $54,490 Life and $61,490 R-Line models are powered by the same 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with 110kW/250Nm.

It's a non-hybrid TSI unit that meets Euro 6 emissions targets and returns 8.5l/100km against NZ's 3P-WLTP standard.

Mild hybrid (eTSI) and plug-in (eHybrid) powertrains are available overseas, and they are indeed part of the product plan for NZ, with work "ongoing" to secure them according to a VW NZ spokesperson. Even the 110kW 1.5-litre eTSI brings significant fuel economy improvements over the 1.4 TSI, with a WLTP figure of 6.2l/100km.

FWD models lead the way, but AWD is coming later this year.

The Tiguan is VW's best-seller worldwide. This model is based on a new version of VW's small-medium platform, called MQB Evo.

Tiguan is also notable for being the first VW model to feature a revised interior design with more physical controls, following the controversial touch/haptic-dominated dashboard designs of the Golf 8 and VW ID series.

12.9in screen standard, but we won't see this 15in display until the R-Line AWD later in the year.

A large 12.9in touchscreen is still at the centre of the infotainment technology, but the centre console also now features a physical rotary control called the "multifunction driving experience switch", which can be used to control drive profiles, radio volume and other functions. 

A massive 15in screen was a showpiece for Tiguan at launch in Europe. That will come as standard on a 195kW Tiguan R-Line AWD model set to arrive in NZ before the end of the year.

Tiguan first to add this physical 'multifunction driving experience' control into the cabin.

The R-Line is distinguished from the Life by unique bumpers and more elaborate LED lights, including a light bar up front and 3D-style illumination at the rear. It has a special style of alloy wheel - albeit the same 19in size as the Life.

Inside, the R-Line offers upgraded trim with sports seats and 30-colour ambient lighting (Life has 10 colours).

R-Line buyers can also add the $6000 Touring Package, which brings "leather appointed" (not full leather) massage seats, heated steering wheel, Harman Kardon sound system and panoramic slide/tilt roof.

