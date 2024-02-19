New Tesla software update makes cold-weather charging easier

Tesla recently unveiled an update to make charging in cold weather easier for its customers.

The 2024.2.6 software update, rolled out over the air, introduces a series of features that should prove useful once winter comes around in New Zealand.

Charging port preconditioning

A standout feature of this update is the automatic warming of the charging port. When a Tesla driver selects a charging station through the vehicle’s navigation system, the car will not only precondition the battery but also heat the charging port inlet.

This proactive approach ensures a smooth connection of the charging cable, although users must first ensure the port is free of ice or debris.

Easier cable detachment

For instances where the charging cable is stuck due to freezing temperatures, the update allows the port to be heated, simplifying the detachment process.

A manual disconnection option remains as a backup. Additionally, the introduction of a timer provides drivers with an estimated duration for the battery to warm up for efficient DC fast charging.

Enhanced performance in cold climates

Electric vehicles (EVs) typically face challenges in colder climates, such as reduced range.

However, Teslas have consistently demonstrated superior range in such conditions. The latest update also addresses the issue of frozen door handles, a common inconvenience for Tesla owners in cold regions.

Ride quality and safety enhancements

Tesla Model Y

The update goes beyond just charging improvements.

In Sport Mode, Tesla vehicles now offer improved ride quality, adapting seamlessly to various road surfaces, including uneven terrain. The Off-Road mode has also been refined for reduced body roll and pitch.

Significant advancements have been made in safety features as well.

The adaptive high beams now intelligently adjust to minimise glare for oncoming traffic, including cyclists and drivers. This update allows Tesla drivers to maintain high beam usage while dimming individual headlight pixels as needed.

Other updates

Tesla Model Y interior

The new software update also introduces ultrawideband (UWB) technology for phone keys. This enhancement leads to more accurate communication between the vehicle and the phone, simplifying car operations like locking, unlocking, and managing automatic doors.

A new contextual lock button feature has been added for specific scenarios. For instance, if a Tesla Model Y is locked while someone is inside, an 'Unlock Vehicle' button will appear on the screen, offering a convenient solution for situations where the driver approaches the car with full hands.