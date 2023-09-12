New Tesla Model 3 gets feature it should have had all along

The 2024 Tesla Model 3 Highland recently made its debut, boasting a range of exterior and interior enhancements. But a closer look reveals the all-electric sedan has received an update many might have missed.

The new-for-2024 Tesla Model 3, codenamed 'Highland'.

The new Model 3 Owner’s Manual in the EU reveals Tesla has included an honest-to-goodness blind spot indicator with the model refresh.

This feature has become standard fare for even entry-level cars released in recent years. It allows a driver to see whether another vehicle is in their blind spot when changing lanes.

No more blind-spot trouble?

This is how to activate the new blind spot monitor on the 2024 Tesla Model 3.

But the new addition comes with a caveat, as the Model 3 gets the blind spot indicator inside the driver-side speaker grille instead of the side-view mirrors as many cars have. Oddly enough, the passenger side does not have the same feature.

Before this, the Model 3 relied on the Autopilot cameras and centre display to give the driver a view of the sides when using the turn signal - similar to Honda's LaneWatch system.

But that method has proved troublesome for many owners, as it tends to distract the driver, who has to look away from the road to get a better outside view.

Meanwhile, the Model S and X use indicators displayed on the driver's instrument cluster - a screen the Model 3 doesn't have. That feature is somewhat more convenient than a screen-only visualisation, but it's still far from ideal.

With no additional sensors as part of the refresh, the Model 3 likely still uses the Autopilot cameras to detect objects in the driver's blind spot. The only difference is the vehicle doesn't project the image into the centre display but lights up the new indicator to alert the driver.

What the Model 3 has now makes it the only Tesla with a dedicated blind spot indicator. Could future models follow suit? Only time - and Elon Musk - will tell.