New SP25 version for Mazda NZ's CX-30 SUV range: back in black

David Linklater

CX-30 SP model has upsized to a 2.5-litre engine.

A new $45,990 SP25 model headlines Mazda New Zealand's revised CX-30 SUV range.

Mazda CX-30 SP25.
Enhancements to cabin across the range, but SP25 also gets red accents.

The SP (Sports Package) badge has traditionally denoted a larger-capacity engine and snazzed-up exterior. It has some history, too: first used on the 323 in 2001, it was also used on three generations of Mazda3 and more recently, on the CX-5 SP25.

There was also an SP20 version of the previous CX-30, with a 24v mild-hybrid system and blacked-out exterior. But the new one has upsized to Mazda's 2.5-litre engine (hence the "25"), with 139kW/252Nm and front drive. Fuel consumption is rated at 7.3l/100km.

The SP25 continues the gloss-black styling theme, with special 18-inch wheels, black exterior accents and privacy glass. The interior features red accents.

What's in the rest of the range?

The SP25's move to a larger engine means the $43,390 GSX is now the only model in the lineup with the entry 2.0-litre (although there is actually another 2.0 in the lineup... read on). It's a revised powerplant with cylinder deactivation: same 114kW/200Nm outputs, but the fuel consumption has improved slightly to 7.0l/100km.

Above the SP25 is the Limited, with the same 2.5-litre engine but all-wheel drive and higher interior specification including leather upholstery, Bose audio and larger 10.25in infotainment display.

The $57,790 Takami continues as the CX-30 flagship, with Mazda's high-tech 2.0-litre SkyActiv-X spark controlled compression ignition (SPCCI) engine (read more about that here) and all-wheel drive.

Range-wide changes include the addition of USB-C ports on all CX-30 models and wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Limited and Takami are also fitted with a wireless charging pad.

