New RS6 to be showcased at Audi NZ Track Experience in November

We've had our share of thrills with Audi's new RS 6 Avant already: we flew to San Francisco to get a taste of this 463kW/850Nm super-wagon at the model's international media launch in July.

Tempting range of RS models to sample at Audi NZ Track Experience.

It just seemed like the right thing to do in Audi Sport's 40th anniversary year.

But the RS6 will also be the centrepiece of Audi New Zealand's forthcoming Track Experience programme, running from 8-10 November.

Based at the Hampton Downs Motorsport Park in Waikato, the Track Experience will bring together star RS models like the RS 6, RS e-tron GT EV, RS 4 and RS 3, as well as a "taste of S" vehicles, says the company.

Not just to look at, though. Attendees will get a chance to drive the range in a variety of track activities including slalom, fast lane changes and track laps.

Want to see Audi RS e-tron GT take on RS 6? It's happening at the Track Experience in November.

There might even be a drag race where the combustion engine and electric power go to war: RS 6 versus RS e-tron GT.

You don't have to be an Audi owner to participate. Tickets are available to all for the half-day sessions, 8.30am-1.30pm morning or 12.30-6.30pm afternoons.

The price: $1850 including GST. But Audi NZ is offering DRIVEN Car Guide readers a special 20 per cent discount. Just purchase tickets here and enter the code DRIVENFAMILYFRIENDS20 at checkout.