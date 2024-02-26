New Renault 5 EV leaked ahead of global debut

The production version of the new Renault 5 has made its debut earlier than planned. This comes after renderings of the new electric hatchback emerged late last year.

Official photos of this much-anticipated compact electric vehicle (EV) have emerged on various social media channels ahead of its scheduled unveiling at the Geneva Motor Show on 26 February.

Design and style

The new Renault 5 stays true to its 2021 concept model, mirroring its silhouette and styling cues, including the wheels.

However, it introduces subtle changes such as a more understated Renault emblem, conventional door mirrors and handles, and refined lighting at both ends.

One eye-catching exterior feature is a unique charge indicator on the hood, reminiscent of the original Renault 5's signature intakes. This innovative graphic panel lights up to display the vehicle's charge level, even forming the number '5' when fully charged.

The lighting units, particularly the headlights with their unique LED graphics, draw inspiration from human eyes, based on a vintage ad of the original Renault 5.

The taillights, vertically mounted and connected by a black trim, also pay homage to the classic model. They feature aerodynamic extensions, blending function with a cool aesthetic.

Inside, the Renault 5 combines retro elements and vibrant colours with contemporary design.

A standout feature is the twin-screen digital cockpit with a large Google-powered infotainment display, complemented by a multifunction steering wheel with a prominent start button.

The E-Tech edge

The 5 E-Tech, built in France under Renault's Ampere unit, measures 3.92 metres and debuts the new AmpR Small platform, boasting a multi-link rear suspension.

It offers two battery options - 40kWh and 52kWh - with the latter providing a WLTP range of up to 400km. Future V2G technology will enable owners to sell energy back to the grid.

Market availability and pricing

Initially available in select European markets, Renault says the new 5 E-Tech will start at around €25,000 (around $43,800), positioning it as a competitor to models like the upcoming Volkswagen ID.2 and the bound-for-NZ next-gen Mini Cooper EV.

Unfortunately, the Renault 5 EV has yet to be confirmed for New Zealand, but we'll likely know more once the vehicle has been officially revealed.