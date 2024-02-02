New rally-inspired body kits reinvigorate the Suzuki Jimny

Suzuki Jimny fans have been on a high. The Jimny 5-door is on local roads, and the recent Tokyo Auto Salon brought a couple of exciting rally-inspired body kits for the original 3-door version.

Brought to life by Japanese tuner DAMD, 'Little 5' and 'Little Δ' are two Jimny body kits that pay homage to rally car legends of the 1980s.

Little 5: Renault 5 Turbo reimagined

DAMD's Little 5 kit captures the essence of the Renault 5 Turbo. This kit features design elements like rectangular headlights and a unique radiator grille, closely mirroring the French rally icon.

It includes amber fog lights and a subtle roof spoiler, just like the 5 Turbo. The 'Non Turbo' side label adds a humorous touch to this tribute.

Little Δ: evoking the Lancia Delta Integrale

The second kit, Little Δ, is a tribute to the first-generation Lancia Delta Integrale. This version presents a more aggressive look, with four circular headlights and the distinctive yellow fog lamps of the Lancia.

The split radiator grille and central racing stripe emphasize its racing heritage, crowned by a striking rear wing.

Decked out

The Tokyo Auto Salon proved to be an ideal platform for DAMD to display their creative designs. The Little 5 and Little Δ kits, while not incorporating engine modifications, offered a visually arresting upgrade to the Suzuki Jimny.

DAMD also joined forces with Italian wheel manufacturer Oz Racing to introduce a new version of the latter's iconic rally wheel, showcased on the Jimny kits.

These wheels, available in grey with white stickers or white with red stickers, can also be purchased separately, extending the rally feel beyond the kits.