New Porsche 911 S/T unveiled: does it live up to the hype?

Porsche has been on a roll lately. The German automaker is celebrating its 70th anniversary, releasing everything from a wild hypercar concept to a gaming console partnership with Xbox.

But it's also the Porsche 911's 60th anniversary, and not to be forgotten, the famed sports car has also received a new version: the 911 S/T.

The Porsche 911 S/T borrows from the GT3 RS with its 4.0-litre, naturally-aspirated flat six-engine. It delivers 386 kW and connects to a close-ratio six-speed manual transmission. This vehicle marks the first time Porsche has paired the GT3 RS engine with a manual gearbox.

Porsche also improved the 911 S/T with lightweight parts and road-focused chassis tuning, making it the lightest eight-generation 911 available. The 911 S/T weighs a mere 1,386 kg, lighter by 32 kg than the 911 GT3 Touring.

The hood, roof, doors, front fenders, rear axle, and shear panel come from carbon fibre reinforced plastic. It also features magnesium wheels, ceramic composite brakes, and lightweight glass.

All that means the 911 S/T can go from 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.5 seconds while achieving a top speed of 299 km/h.

Porsche says it designed this model more for its roadgoing fans, and why not? The brand already has a vertiable selection of track-focused beasts. The 911 S/T slows things down some with its historic appeal.

This model will reportedly feature the original Porsche crest and wear optional heritage livery. You could spring for the latter to acess the Shore Blue Metallic colour and Ceramica colour wheels. That will also get you a door roundel that can display any number from 0 to 99.

Inside, the Porsche 911 S/T continutes its legacy theme. It features carbon fibre bucket seats and vintage, partial cloth seats with pin striping.

Are you convinced? Buckle up, as the Porsche 911 S/T will arrive in New Zealand in 2024, carrying a $608,000 MRP. Porsche will produce 1,963 examples, and only a select few will land in the country.

The 2024 Porsche 911 S/T will debut at the Rennsport Reunion 7 at Laguna Seca in Monterey, California, from 28 September to 1 October.