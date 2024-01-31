New My Porsche app update focuses on enhanced iPhone user experience

Fresh off revealing its first all-electric SUV, the Macan EV, Porsche is making moves again, this time setting a new benchmark in car app technology with its latest update to the My Porsche app.

The extensive overhaul focuses on improving user experience and functionality, particularly for Apple iPhone users.

More control with Apple CarPlay

According to Porsche, it has become the first car manufacturer to integrate various vehicle functions within an app in Apple CarPlay, delivering a more personalised user experience.

This integration allows users to access core functions such as audio settings, radio stations, climate control, and ambient lighting directly from their CarPlay interface.

Additionally, the app introduces a new performance dashboard in CarPlay, enabling drivers to monitor real-time performance data like top speed, G forces, efficiency, and distance covered​​.

Enhanced accessibility

The update significantly refines the My Porsche app's home screen, offering more information, clearer overviews, and increased functionality.

Quick Actions enable users to execute various tasks directly from the home screen, with the number of actions varying by model.

Notably, electric vehicle (EV) models feature a dedicated charging widget to centralise all related functions​​.

Siri integration

Another key feature of this update is the ability to control various vehicle functions using Siri voice control, activated via a steering wheel button.

This seamless integration extends beyond new vehicles; Porsche is making these enhancements available to over 400,000 existing vehicles worldwide, provided they have PCM 6.0 activated​​.

Apple Maps EV Routing goes global

Porsche Taycan

Following its success in the US with Taycan models, Porsche is expanding Apple Maps EV Routing globally.

This feature intelligently monitors the vehicle’s state of charge, considering factors like elevation changes to suggest optimal charging locations and times​​.

Apple Watch compatibility

Expanding its digital ecosystem, Porsche has also made the My Porsche app compatible with Apple Watch.

Users can now monitor vehicle data and execute commands like pre-climatisation, locking, and unlocking directly from their wrist, adding convenience to the Porsche experience​​.