New Mitsubishi Triton ute gets heavy-duty upgrades from Ironman 4x4

Off-road enthusiasts rejoice as Ironman 4×4, the Australian aftermarket specialist, unveils a new range of accessories for the sixth-generation Mitsubishi Triton

These upgrades enhance the rugged appeal of the midsize ute while significantly boosting its off-road capabilities.

A trio of bull bars to choose from

Bull bars are a popular addition for off-road vehicles, providing both protection and functionality. Ironman 4×4 offers three distinct designs:

  • Commercial Bull Bar: The entry-level model, crafted from powder-coated steel, includes mounting points for additional equipment.
  • Deluxe Bull Bar: A more advanced option, featuring extra LEDs, recovery points, and dual antenna mounts, all integrated seamlessly.
  • Raid Bar: The premium choice, boasts a unique design with honeycomb intakes, although it lacks headlight and hood protection.

Check out the gallery below for images of all three versions.

Enhanced rear protection and fender extensions

Ironman 4×4 extends its protective touch to the rear of the Triton ute with a robust steel bumper. 

This rear bumper includes a hitch and recovery points, ensuring the vehicle is well-prepared for any off-road challenge. Additionally, fender extensions are available for those opting for larger, wider all-terrain tyres, enhancing the vehicle’s stance and off-road performance.

Suspension kits for every need

Complementing these exterior enhancements, Ironman 4×4 offers a variety of suspension kits tailored to different driving requirements. Choices include:

  • Nitro Gas: Providing a balanced ride for general off-road use.
  • Foam Cell: Offering superior damping for more demanding conditions.

These kits are available in light, medium, and heavy-duty configurations, catering to a wide range of off-road enthusiasts.

Pricing and availability

Ironman 4×4’s first batch of accessories for the new Mitsubishi Triton is set for release in early July 2024. The tuner has also announced future developments, including a canopy, slide-away, side rails/steps, underbody protection and roof racks.

The cost of these first-release upgrades varies, with the Deluxe bull bar being the most expensive at AU$2561 (NZ$2791). 

The Raid bar follows at AU$2299 (NZ$2506), and the Commercial bull bar is priced at AU$1934 (NZ$2108). 

Fender flares are available for AU$499 (NZ$544), and the rear protection bar costs AU$1411 (NZ$1538). 

Suspension kit prices range from AU$ 2,184 to AU$ 3,008 (NZ$ 2,380 to NZ$ 3,279).

