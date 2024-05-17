New Mitsubishi Triton ute gets heavy-duty upgrades from Ironman 4x4

Off-road enthusiasts rejoice as Ironman 4×4, the Australian aftermarket specialist, unveils a new range of accessories for the sixth-generation Mitsubishi Triton.
These upgrades enhance the rugged appeal of the midsize ute while significantly boosting its off-road capabilities.
A trio of bull bars to choose from
Bull bars are a popular addition for off-road vehicles, providing both protection and functionality. Ironman 4×4 offers three distinct designs:
- Commercial Bull Bar: The entry-level model, crafted from powder-coated steel, includes mounting points for additional equipment.
- Deluxe Bull Bar: A more advanced option, featuring extra LEDs, recovery points, and dual antenna mounts, all integrated seamlessly.
- Raid Bar: The premium choice, boasts a unique design with honeycomb intakes, although it lacks headlight and hood protection.
Check out the gallery below for images of all three versions.
Enhanced rear protection and fender extensions
Ironman 4×4 extends its protective touch to the rear of the Triton ute with a robust steel bumper.
This rear bumper includes a hitch and recovery points, ensuring the vehicle is well-prepared for any off-road challenge. Additionally, fender extensions are available for those opting for larger, wider all-terrain tyres, enhancing the vehicle’s stance and off-road performance.
Suspension kits for every need
Complementing these exterior enhancements, Ironman 4×4 offers a variety of suspension kits tailored to different driving requirements. Choices include:
- Nitro Gas: Providing a balanced ride for general off-road use.
- Foam Cell: Offering superior damping for more demanding conditions.
These kits are available in light, medium, and heavy-duty configurations, catering to a wide range of off-road enthusiasts.
Pricing and availability
Ironman 4×4’s first batch of accessories for the new Mitsubishi Triton is set for release in early July 2024. The tuner has also announced future developments, including a canopy, slide-away, side rails/steps, underbody protection and roof racks.
The cost of these first-release upgrades varies, with the Deluxe bull bar being the most expensive at AU$2561 (NZ$2791).
The Raid bar follows at AU$2299 (NZ$2506), and the Commercial bull bar is priced at AU$1934 (NZ$2108).
Fender flares are available for AU$499 (NZ$544), and the rear protection bar costs AU$1411 (NZ$1538).
Suspension kit prices range from AU$ 2,184 to AU$ 3,008 (NZ$ 2,380 to NZ$ 3,279).