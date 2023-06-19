New MG4 variant will be the cheapest EV in New Zealand

Exciting news from MG New Zealand: its upcoming MG4 range will now include the entry-level Excite variant, which, at launch, will bethe most affordable fully electric vehicle (EV) in the country.

The new MG4 Excite, with its 51kWh battery pack, will come available at a presale price of $46,990, with the Clean Car rebate effectively bringing its price down to $39,975 (plus on-road costs).

With this pricing announcement, the MG4 Excite is also set to become New Zealand's first sub-$40,000 EV. It will reportedly offer a cruising range of about 350 km, but this has yet to be confirmed by MG.

“This is massive news for the New Zealand EV market and it’s extremely exciting to be able to share this groundbreaking announcement with electric vehicle fans nationwide," said Arek Zywot, Country Manager for MG New Zealand.

"We are incredibly proud to be able to offer the most affordable new fully electric vehicle to Kiwis who want to adopt zero-emission motoring,"

The company says the first MG4 vehicles will reach showroom floors in the third quarter of 2023. Below are the current prices for the MG4 range. Keep in mind that these figures do not include on-road costs.

MG4 51KWh Excite: $46,990

MG4 64KWh Excite: $51,990

MG4 64KWh Essence: $54,990

MG4 77KWh Essence: $63,990

Stay tuned for the latest on the MG4 and other all-electric vehicles in the MG stable.