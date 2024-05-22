New limited-run McLaren Extreme EV can only do 32km/h

McLaren has launched its first-ever range of e-bikes - which it is calling "hyperbikes", because it's McLaren.

McLaren says its 600 models are among the world's most powerful e-bikes.

The company says the Extreme and Sport lineup "embraces signature McLaren attributes such as carbon fibre construction and next-generation electrification". Either model is available with a 250W or 600W motor, the latter laying claim to being one of the most powerful e-bikes in the world.

The Sport is an all-purpose hard-tail mountain bike with integrated componentry and minimalist frame design.

The Extreme is a full-suspension bike designed for maximum off-road performance.

As with McLaren cars, there is a choice of power modes, selectable via the digital display on the integrated cockpit: Off (no motor assist), Eco, Trail (automatic balance of power and efficiency), Sport (extra power when needed) and Race (max power).

Extreme boasts full suspension and a fancy wireless gearset.

Further reinforcing the link to the maker's supercars, there's a digital display whose graphics mimic those of the four-wheeled products. They show telemetry information including speed, battery life and range.

The Sport and Extreme models are both shod with Pirelli tyres. In Race mode, the 600 versions of either can deliver up to 825W and hit 32km/h.

Great weekend setup, but it plays havoc with the on-track aerodynamics.

The Extreme 600W and Extreme 250W feature a SRAM wireless XX Eagle Transmission 12-speed drivetrain, while the Sport 600W and Sport 250W have a mechanical SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed drivetrain.

The e-bikes range from approximately NZ$13,000 to $20,000 (based on a conversion of US pricing).