New Land Rover Defender Octa will be most powerful version yet

Land Rover is poised to redefine high-performance SUV territory with the upcoming introduction of the Defender Octa, a new variant that promises to be the "fastest and most powerful Defender ever".

Equipped with a twin-turbocharged V8 and mild-hybrid technology, the Defender Octa heralds a new era of luxury and power within Land Rover's lineup.

What's in a name?

Drawing its name from the geometric perfection of an octahedron diamond, the Defender OCTA integrates this inspiration into its design with unique diamond-shaped graphics.

A standout feature is the gloss black diamond set within a titanium disc on each 'Signature Graphic' panel, symbolising the blend of rugged durability and luxury that the vehicle embodies.

Land Rover positions the Defender Octa with "diamond-like tough luxury credentials," setting a new standard for all future flagship Defender models.

Peak power and performance

Though specifics on the engine's performance figures are still under wraps, the Defender Octa gets power from a 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine courtesy of BMW. The engine integrates mild-hybrid technology for enhanced efficiency and response, illustrating Jaguar Land Rover's shift in focus to hybridised powertrains.

This particlar powerhouse is anticipated to surpass the performance of the Range Rover Sport SV, which delivers 467kW.

Cutting-edge dynamics

Beyond its formidable powertrain, the Defender Octa distinguishes itself with Land Rover's advanced 6D Dynamics system.

This technology employs semi-active electro-hydraulic flow valves to virtually eliminate pitch and roll during dynamic driving scenarios, ensuring an unparalleled ride quality that is both agile and composed, whether on tarmac or traversing rugged terrains.

Land Rover's new flagship

"Defender has been synonymous with all-terrain capability with a bloodline tracing back to the Series 1 in 1948," noted Defender managing director Mark Cameron.

The Defender Octa is set to elevate this legacy, offering "astounding performance and a bold new attitude" that caters to adventurers seeking luxury without compromise.

Land Rover has commenced extensive testing of the Defender Octa across diverse environments - from the icy landscapes of Sweden to the deserts of Dubai, the challenging circuits of the Nurburgring, and the rugged trails of Moab.

While the exact launch date remains undisclosed, the Land Rover Defender Octa is slated for release this year, promising to be a landmark addition to the Defender family and a beacon of high performance and luxury in the SUV market.