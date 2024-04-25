New Lamborghini Urus SE is a V8-powered PHEV

Lamborghini has electrified its Urus SUV with the introduction of the Urus SE, a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) that combines formidable power with cutting-edge technology.

This new model marks a pinnacle of performance for Lamborghini's SUV range, featuring a hybrid powertrain that delivers an astounding 588kW.

Powertrain and performance

At the core of the Urus SE is its plug-in hybrid system, where a 456kW twin-turbo V8 engine pairs with a 141kW electric motor. This combination grants the SUV a total of 588kW, making it the most potent Urus yet.

Integrated within the eight-speed transmission, the electric motor assists in propelling the vehicle from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.4 seconds. This is slightly quicker than the Urus S and marginally slower than the performance-focused Urus Performante.

Despite its impressive performance, the Urus SE also focuses on efficiency. It is equipped with a 25.9kWh battery, supporting a modest electric range of 60km. While not groundbreaking, this range is sufficient for short urban commutes.

Tech advancements

Lamborghini has also introduced several technological enhancements in the Urus SE.

A notable addition is the electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutch, which improves the distribution of driving torque between the front and rear axles. his new setup is complemented by a virtual limited-slip differential (LSD) at the rear, enhancing the SUV’s agility and enabling controlled oversteer on demand.

Design and interior upgrades

Stylistically, the Urus SE borrows elements from Lamborghini's Revuelto, featuring a redesigned hood that extends to a revised grille, enhancing its aggressive stance.

The vehicle also sports new LED lights and a redesigned rear hatch that links the taillights with a striking black transverse section, echoing the aesthetic of Lamborghini’s current supercar range.

The interior of the Urus SE sees upgrades with a larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen and revamped air vents. The materials on the console have been updated to provide a more tactile, mechanical feel to the switches, enhancing the overall user experience.

Looking ahead

As Lamborghini's second PHEV, following the V12 Revuelto, the Urus SE highlights the brand's commitment to hybrid technology.

With plans to introduce a successor to the Huracan and a fully electric model by 2028, Lamborghini is clearly paving its path towards a more sustainable and electrified future.