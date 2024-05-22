New-gen petrol Mini John Cooper Works on the Nurburgring: burn baby, burn

Mini is the latest carmaker to say "we're not quite done with the combustion engine yet": it will introduce a petrol-turbo version of its all-new Mini John Cooper Works at this year's 24 Hours of Nürburgring race (May 30-June 2).
The production model will not be properly revealed until September, but Mini has already confirmed it will be available in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and pure-electric (BEV) versions. The standard version of the new-generation Mini Cooper is already on sale on New Zealand, and it too comes in both ICE and BEV.
The Nurburgring racecar, being called a "PROtotype" by Mini, won't quite reveal all because it's cloaked in a bespoke camouflage created by the Mini Design Team, which pays homage to the iconic red and white colour schemes used for classic Minis in motorsports in the 1960s.
In a specific nod to the historic victory of the Mini Cooper S at the 1964 Rallye Monte Carlo 60 years ago, the racecar also features a distinctive “37” logo.
The new Mini John Cooper Works #317 will be entered by a private team from Nürburg, Bulldog Racing, and will be competing in the SP 3T category.
A current-generation car will serve as a second entry: a black John Cooper Works #474 manual, which secured a podium finish at last year's 24 Hours of Nürburgring in the VT-2 category.