New-gen petrol Mini John Cooper Works on the Nurburgring: burn baby, burn

Mini is the latest carmaker to say "we're not quite done with the combustion engine yet": it will introduce a petrol-turbo version of its all-new Mini John Cooper Works at this year's 24 Hours of Nürburgring race (May 30-June 2).

Looks familiar in true Mini style, but this is the all-new John Cooper Works.

The production model will not be properly revealed until September, but Mini has already confirmed it will be available in both internal combustion engine (ICE) and pure-electric (BEV) versions. The standard version of the new-generation Mini Cooper is already on sale on New Zealand, and it too comes in both ICE and BEV.

The Nurburgring racecar, being called a "PROtotype" by Mini, won't quite reveal all because it's cloaked in a bespoke camouflage created by the Mini Design Team, which pays homage to the iconic red and white colour schemes used for classic Minis in motorsports in the 1960s.

In a specific nod to the historic victory of the Mini Cooper S at the 1964 Rallye Monte Carlo 60 years ago, the racecar also features a distinctive “37” logo.

Racecar's number and colour respects its elders: 1964 Monte-winning Cooper S.

The new Mini John Cooper Works #317 will be entered by a private team from Nürburg, Bulldog Racing, and will be competing in the SP 3T category.

A current-generation car will serve as a second entry: a black John Cooper Works #474 manual, which secured a podium finish at last year's 24 Hours of Nürburgring in the VT-2 category.