New Ford Puma ST now in NZ, starts at $46,490

Ford New Zealand has launched the new Puma ST, promising a sportier look and a sprightlier driving experience. With its new gearbox and enhanced mild hybrid setup, could the Puma ST make a dent in an increasingly crowded subcompact SUV segment?

Hybrid under the hood

The new Puma ST houses a Ford Performance-developed 1.0-litre petrol engine coupled with a 48V lithium-ion battery pack. The powertrain pairs with a seven-speed automatic transmission, with paddle shifters also available. It delivers 118kW with 200Nm of torque, with fuel efficiency figures pegged at 6.2 l/100 km and CO2 emissions at 140 g/km.

Enhanced chassis

With the Puma ST, Ford has emphasised a balanced driving experience with features like twist-beam and anti-roll bar settings and patented force vectoring springs. The chassis improvements contribute to the vehicle’s stable and responsive driving dynamics, enabling a respectable 7.4-second 0-100km/h acceleration.

The Puma ST also gets advanced spring technology alongside Hitachi twin-tube frequency-reactive dampers at the front and rear, ensuring enhanced body control and high-speed refinement. The braking performance gets a significant boost with 325mm front discs - 17 per cent larger in diameter compared to the standard Puma specification.

Ford says the brake booster is "tuned for modulation, feel, and feedback that supports performance driving," with optimised energy recuperation further enhancing engine braking.

ST exclusives

Visually, the Puma ST is a head-turner, with its Ford Performance-embossed splitter integrated into the front bumper, large rear roof spoiler, and distinctive rear diffuser.

The design not only accentuates the Puma ST’s sports credentials but also maximises engine cooling capability and efficiency. The ST-exclusive Vasttraffic Blue signature colour complements the sporty aesthetics, differentiating the compact SUV from some of its segment rivals.

Modern amenities

Inside the Puma ST, the standard highlights include Ford Performance-developed sports seats, a B&O sound system with 10 speakers, a wireless charging pad, front and rear parking sensors, and Ford SYNC for infotainment.

Driver assistance features such as adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality, active park assist, and cross traffic alert with active braking are also available, ensuring a safer and more convenient driving experience.

The new Ford Puma ST is now available from Ford Dealers across New Zealand, starting at $46,490 before on-road costs.