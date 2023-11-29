New Daihatsu Taft could reportedly rival the Suzuki Jimny

The Japanese motoring landscape is set to witness an exciting development as Daihatsu, a small-car specialist owned by Toyota, gears up to challenge the Suzuki Jimny with a city SUV aimed at rivalling this popular off-roader​​.

Evolving into a compact off-roader

The current-spec Daihatsu Taft fitted with an offroad kit from Japanese aftermarket specialist DAMD - NOT the new and upcoming Taft model.

Daihatsu is transforming its Taft model, a compact hatchback, into an off-roader, creating significant buzz among enthusiasts in Japan and neighbouring regions. This transition marks a significant shift from Taft's current design as a city vehicle, showcasing Daihatsu's ambition to explore new territories in the compact off-roading segment​​​​.

Suzuki Jimny rival?

Another angle of the DAMD Daihatsu Taft.

The new Taft is expected to feature Jimny-inspired styling but will differ in terms of its technical capabilities. While the Jimny is renowned for its off-road prowess, thanks to its ladder-frame chassis and four-wheel drive, the Taft might not replicate these features.

Instead, it's likely to be based on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), which is designed for smaller vehicles and does not include a ladder-frame chassis​​​​.

Reports suggest that Taft's design will be tailored for city driving and rough roads, incorporating a 'wild design' that might hint at improved off-road capabilities. However, specifics regarding its four-wheel drive system and engine configurations are still under wraps​​.

Powertrain and performance

A Special Edition version of the current Daihatsu Taft.

In Japan, the Suzuki Jimny is available with either a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine or a smaller 658cc three-cylinder turbocharged engine to comply with kei car regulations. The current Daihatsu Taft uses a similar 658cc engine, which is also available in turbo and non-turbo versions. The DNGA platform, however, can support larger engines, suggesting the potential for varied powertrain options in the future​​​​.

A solid legacy

The original Daihatsu Taft, produced between 1974 and 1984.

Daihatsu's foray into the off-roader segment is not without precedent. The brand has a history with the original Taft, which was a rugged vehicle similar to the Suzuki Jimny of its era. This move by Daihatsu, despite Toyota's stake in Suzuki, indicates a competitive spirit within the Japanese market, where brand alliances do not necessarily hinder healthy competition​​.

As Daihatsu fans eagerly awaits more details on the new Taft off-roader, it remains to be seen how this new contender will fare against the established Suzuki Jimny.

With its unique blend of city-friendly design and potential off-road capabilities, the Taft is poised to carve a niche for itself in the compact off-roader market.

