The new Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale is here. Essentially the spiritual successor to the 33 Stradale mid-engined sports car from the 1960s, this version becomes the Italian luxury automaker's new flagship model.

If you want one, tough luck - all 33 examples have already been sold to customers worldwide, though it's currently unknown whether any will reach New Zealand.

Classic looks, modern power

The new 33 Stradale features a design that's slowly becoming extinct in the automotive world. Heavily inspired by its ancestor from 1967, this latest interpretation catches the eye with grounded looks, flowing curves, butterfly doors, and a massive glass canopy.

Inside, the 33 Stradale features a vintage-looking, minimalist cabin that brings to mind a jetliner cockpit. There are plenty of physical buttons and switches to activate features like its launch control system and front-axle lift. The drive mode selector also lets you choose between the road-focused Strada and the track-ready Pista settings.

As for power, Alfa Romeo decided on two options that couldn't be any more different. The first is a mid-mounted 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 power plant with 456 kW, sending the 33 Stradale from 0 to 100 km/h in less than three seconds. The engine sends power to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Although the 33 Stradale pulls much of its mechanical componentry from Maserati, Alfa Romeo says this V6 is a revised version of the Ferrari-derived engine found in the Giulia Quadrifoglio, a vehicle you can buy locally.

The second option is all-electric, producing 551 kW and providing at least 240 miles of cruising range. The electric version is about 500 kg heavier than the V6 model, but both cars can reach 331 km/h.

If it's any consolation to ICE fans, there are reports claiming most of the 33 buyers opted for the V6 option. And while you likely won't see the 33 Stradale in the metal, the new supercar may at least preview what Alfa Romeo has in store for the design and performance of its next-generation models.