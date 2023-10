A woman who was nabbed for speeding down State Highway 1 near Dunedin told police she was busy telling off her kids.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said about 10.30am on Sunday, police stopped a 33-year-old woman driving on SH1 north of Dunedin who was driving at 142km/h in a 100km/h zone.

“When stopped, she told police she was busy telling the kids off in the back seat,” Bond said.

The woman had her licence suspended for 28 days and was served with an infringement notice.