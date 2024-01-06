Mugen previews two new Honda Civic Type R bodykits ahead of Tokyo Auto Salon

Jet Sanchez

The 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon is just around the corner, and Mugen, the legendary Honda tuning house, is gearing up to set the show floor ablaze with a pair of audacious body kits for the firecracker FL5 Civic Type R.

Subtle Savage: Group A

Honda Civic Type R Mugen Bodykit

Aimed at those who prefer their aggression with a hint of class, the Group A kit transforms the Type R into a stealthy predator. The key highlight is the carbon fibre front splitter, jutting out like a hungry jaw. Flanked by sculpted air curtain shrouds, it channels airflow with menacing purpose.

Silver wheels gleam beneath extended rocker panels, giving the car a hunkered-down stance. A new rear wing completes the look, hinting at the aerodynamic enhancements lurking around the back (which Mugen is keeping under wraps for now).

Full-blown bonkers: Group B

Honda Civic Type R Mugen Bodykit

If Group A is a panther stalking through the shadows, Group B is a lion roaring in the midday sun. It takes everything from Group A and cranks it up to eleven. The carbon fibre hood, emblazoned with a gaping air extractor and side louvres, screams "track day, not grocery run."

Porsche 911 GT3 RS-inspired louvres erupt from the front wheel arches, and the rocker panels become even more pronounced, transforming the Type R's silhouette into a wedge of pure downforce.

What's your pick?

Both kits are works of automotive art, each catering to a different kind of Type R enthusiast. Group A offers a taste of Mugen's magic while retaining a degree of everyday civility. Group B throws caution to the wind, embracing the outrageous in the pursuit of ultimate performance.

The only question is: are you Team A or Team B?

