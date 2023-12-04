Mitsuoka M55 Concept: Honda Civic gets Dodge Challenger treatment

Marking its 55th anniversary in a typically unconventional style, Mitsuoka has launched the M55 Concept. This project, which could be their most audacious yet, merges the iconic design of the Dodge Challenger with the framework of an 11th-generation Honda Civic hatchback. This ambitious endeavour results in a five-door muscle car, showcasing a blend of classic American auto aesthetics with Japanese engineering finesse​​​​.

A tribute to the '70s muscle car era

The M55 Concept is a nostalgic nod to the 1970s, the golden era of muscle cars, aligning with Mitsuoka's own inception year, 1968. The transformation was particularly challenging, given the Civic's 5-door hatchback structure, an unconventional base for a Dodge Challenger replica. Despite these constraints, the Mitsuoka team executed extensive modifications to realise this unique concept​​​​.

Design: an unlikely combination

The Mitsuoka M55 Concept retains the Honda Civic's general profile, including the stock greenhouse, chrome-trimmed window line, roofline, and doors. To infuse American muscle car character, designers extended the front and rear overhangs and added sporty alloy wheels with distinctive white lettering.

The front end, with its quad-round headlights, grille, bumper, and hood, successfully mimics the Challenger's style. The rear features Mustang-style louvres, an integrated spoiler, custom taillights, and a reimagined hatch for a more distinctive appearance​​​​.

Interior: mixing old and new

Inside, the M55 Concept largely mirrors the Civic, with notable exceptions like the retro-style blue leather upholstery and a Mitsuoka-branded steering wheel. The Civic's minimalist dashboard, complemented by a modern 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, fits well with the vintage theme.

Performance: unapologetically Civic

Power-wise, the M55 Concept retains the Civic's 1.5-litre turbocharged engine. It delivers 134kW through a 6-speed manual transmission, offering a distinct contrast to the V8 power of traditional muscle cars​​​​. One wonders if Mitsuoka would have been better off using the 235kW Civic Type R liftback for this project, as it was recently revealed as a runner-up for this year's New Zealand Car of the Year accolade.

Though Mitsuoka has no plans to mass-produce the M55 Concept, it is currently on display at the Mitsuoka Azabu Showroom in Tokyo until 16 December, 2023.