Mitsubishi: Everything is new with the 2024 Triton ute

Mitsubishi is ramping up excitement for its next-generation Triton ute, which is set to launch globally on 26 July.

A new teaser video released by the Japanese brand indicates the all-new Triton will feature a newly developed ladder frame chassis, suspension, and turbodiesel engine.

“Having the full model change of all-new Triton for the first time in about nine years, we have newly developed the engine, suspension, interior and exterior, which has resulted in significant improvements in driving performance, comfort and safety,” said Yoshiki Masuda, Chief Product Specialist at Mitsubishi Motors.

According to Mitsubishi, the new model will feature a brand-new ladder frame architecture (reportedly shared with the upcoming Nissan Navara) that rides on a new suspension system with front double-wishbones and rear leaf springs.

More than that, Mitsubishi has upgraded the diesel power plant for higher power output and better emissions figures, although we have yet to hear of final powertrain specs.

The current-generation model has been plying roads since 2015, receiving a mid-cycle refresh in 2018. But an all-new version is a bit long in the tooth, especially in New Zealand, as competitors like the next-gen Ford Ranger, bestselling Toyota Hilux, and second-gen Volkswagen Amarok seek to corner the market.

With the all-new Triton, now in its sixth generation, Mitsubishi could catapult istelf ahead (or at least stay within striking distance) of Ford and Toyota locally.

“[We] have interviewed various customers about their usages and needs, and have repeatedly conducted development tests to meet the demands of a vehicle that works in a harsh environment. We are confident that this model will satisfy all customers around the world, from leisure use to commercial use. Please look forward to the unveiling of the all-new Triton.”

The 2024 Mitsubishi Triton will debut in Bangkok, Thailand, on 26 July, with livestreams available globally. A rally-ready version of the ute will also take to the dirt at the Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) this August.