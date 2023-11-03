Mitsubishi D:X concept is a futuristic plug-in hybrid Delica

At the recent Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, Mitsubishi pulled the wraps off the futuristic Mitsubishi D:X Concept, casting a vision for the Delica of tomorrow. This audacious plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV) concept hints at a blend of the past and a determined leap into an electrified era​.

The D:X Concept is a modern take on the classic Delica, reimagined as an electrified crossover MPV. The design ethos balances the spaciousness of a purpose-built people haulier with the robust road handling of an SUV, encapsulated in a form that's both nostalgic and cutting-edge.

The exterior showcases a modernised version of Mitsubishi's Dynamic Shield front fascia, adorned with a skid plate and LED daytime running lights (DRLs) situated at the windshield's base.

Mitsubishi crafted the vehicle with stout fenders to emanate a "sense of strength," enveloping it in a luxurious shade of copper reflective of high-end glamping aesthetics. A large storage box finds its place on the roof, while T-shaped LED lights at the rear mirror those at the front, forming a symmetrical allure.

Inside, the D:X Concept carries an extravagant cabin with six individual captain’s chairs set in a 2+2+2 arrangement. The front seats can swivel, creating a sociable space when stationary.

Another notable feature is the see-through hood, which works in tandem with virtual reality (VR) technology to provide a view of the terrain ahead, right down to the space in front of the wheels.

The flat-bottomed and flat-topped steering wheel is encased in brown leather, boasting a central screen for vital vehicle information, alongside a digital instrument cluster and an interactive AI-powered concierge. Each seat comes with headrest speakers, courtesy of a collaboration with Yamaha, enriching the in-cabin acoustic experience​​.

The D:X Concept doesn’t shy away from embracing innovative technologies. Its plug-in hybrid powertrain couples with an electric 4WD system, showcasing Mitsubishi’s ambition towards environmentally friendly mobility solutions.

Although the power output remains undisclosed, the underbody protection and the electric 4WD system, equipped with a vehicle dynamics manager, ensure a less van-like and more car-like ride experience on the road.​

Mitsubishi's President and CEO, Takao Kato, emphasised the D:X Concept as a vessel carrying the best of Mitsubishi’s electrification and all-wheel control technologies aimed at fostering a carbon-neutral society.

“The Mitsubishi D:X Concept is a concept car that brings together the best of Mitsubishi Motors’ technologies - our electrification and all-wheel control technologies in particular – with a view to realising a carbon-neutral society," Kato said.