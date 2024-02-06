Mini bids farewell to Clubman

The final Mini Clubman has rolled off the production line at the Mini plant in Oxford. This event closes a remarkable 55-year journey since its debut in 1969.

Known for its distinctive styling and signature rear split doors, the Clubman has been a familiar sight on roads worldwide.

Dr Markus Grüneisl, CEO of Plants Oxford and Swindon, expressed pride in the Clubman's production and hinted at exciting future prospects.

“We are incredibly proud to have built the MINI Clubman at Plants Oxford and Swindon over the last 18 years for customers all over the world," he said.

"With its departure, we look ahead to welcoming members of the new MINI family to our Oxford and Swindon lines, including a new convertible model which we will start to produce at the end of this year.”

A legacy of innovation and style

The Clubman's history traces back to the early 1960s, evolving from the Austin Seven Countryman and Morris Mini Traveller.

These models, alongside the Riley Elf and Wolseley Hornet, laid the groundwork for the first Mini Clubman, designed by Roy Haynes in 1967.

The Clubman's design was more angular with a distinctive front nose, setting it apart from its predecessors.

Over its lifetime, more than 1.1 million Mini Clubman models have been produced, with over half of these made at the Oxford plant.

The model has been exported to over 50 countries, including New Zealand.

The modern era and Final Edition

After a hiatus, the Clubman was reborn in 2007 with modern aesthetics while retaining characteristic elements like the split rear doors.

This integration posed engineering challenges, as described by Guy Elliott, Lead Quality Engineer at the time.

“We needed to ensure that both doors would always open fully without obscuring the rear lights, which was a legal requirement. Achieving this required fine tuning and developing the gas strut system to ensure the doors functioned correctly in all climatic conditions," he explained.

The third generation Clubman, launched in 2015, brought significant refinements like an 8-speed Steptronic transmission and an increase in boot capacity.

Mini Clubman Final Edition

The Clubman's journey culminated in the 2023 Final Edition, limited to 1969 units to pay homage to its launch year.

This special edition featured unique design elements like a Shimmer Copper radiator grille and 18” alloy wheels.

The future of Mini

2025 Mini Cooper EV

As the Clubman era concludes, MINI embarks on an electrifying new chapter with the continued launch of its all-electric family.

Notable upcoming models include the 2025 Mini Cooper EV and Countryman EV, both of which have been confirmed for New Zealand.

Inside the new Mini Cooper

Both models will also showcase an abundance of tech innovations, such as Mini's massive new OLED centre display that runs a bespoke version of BMW's iDrive system.