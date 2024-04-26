Mini Aceman EV confirmed for New Zealand this year

David Linklater

  • Sign in required

    Please sign in to your account to add a vehicle to favourite

  • Share this article

Aceman is small by modern standards: 4m long. But big by classic Mini standards.

Aceman is small by modern standards: 4m long. But big by classic Mini standards.

Mini has confirmed its all-new Aceman, first seen as a concept in 2022, will be on sale in New Zealand before the end of this year.

Mini Cooper hatch, Aceman and Countryman.
Meet the new family: left to right, Mini Cooper hatch, Aceman and Countryman.

But what's an Aceman? It's a new supermini-sized SUV (just over 4 metres long) that fits in between the new Mini Cooper hatch and Countryman models.

It's built in China, part of a joint-venture project between BMW and GWM called Spotlight.

It's also notable for being the first Mini to be available exclusively as a battery electric vehicle (BEV): both hatch and Countryman come with electric power, but both are also still available with combustion engines.

Mini Aceman.
Aceman is the first Mini to be available exclusively as a BEV.

Mini is promising a blend of "truly enjoyable immersive digital experience" with an on-brand fun-to-drive character.

The entry Aceman E has a 43kWh battery giving a WLTP range of 310km. The Aceman SE gests a larger 54kWh pack and a range of 406km.

The SE also gets more power, with a 160kW/330Nm electric motor (0-100km/h 7.1sec), compared to the E's 135kW/290Nm (7.9sec).

It'll come in two trims, distinguished by an oblong badge on the front sill: Classic and Favoured, with the latter offering a greater variety of colour options and more equipment.

Classic Mini inspiration for Aceman

Mini says inspiration for the interior has directly from the 1950 original: large steering wheel, 240mm round display in the centre and a simplified toggle bar. The knitted dashboard covering (in which a the lower colour shows through the top one) is intended to give a "homely" feeling.

Mini Aceman.
Despite all the tech, Aceman cabin has a minimalist feel.

However, it's really all about the tech. Aceman is the first Mini to feature a fully integrated voice assistant, which it calls Spike. It learns continuously and can even get the stage where it will open the window at the correct point for an often-visited carpark.

Mini Experience Modes allow the user to customise the interior: two projector units beam illuminated graphics onto the dashboard, in a variety of designs and colours.

There's plenty of customisation available for the infotainment display, including the ability to download an image from a phone to use as the wallpaper.

Mini Aceman.
Does this knitted dashboard covering make you feel all cosey? It should, says Mini.

Drive modes include Go-Kart, Vivid, Core, Green, Timeless, Balance and Trail. And yep, your guess is as good as ours for some of those.

 

Gallery

Keep up to date with DRIVEN Car Guide

Sign up for the latest news, reviews, our favourite cars and more.

By signing up for this newsletter, you agree to NZME's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.