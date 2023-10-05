MG4 XPower NZ price, specification revealed: how much for new EV hyper hatch?

MG New Zealand has announced pricing and specification for its much talked-about MG4 XPower: a performance-flagship version of its pure-electric MG4 family hatch, launched in August.

MG4 XPower boasts 320kW and all-wheel drive. Orange brake calipers are the visual giveaway.

According to the company's figures, the MG4 XPower battery electric vehicle (BEV) is capable of 0-100km/h in a supercar-like 3.8 seconds. It boasts a dual-motor powertrain with a combined 320kW/600Nm.

MG NZ has now confirmed a $69,990 price for the XPower and promises it will be "one of the most exciting new electric cars of 2023", the implication being that first deliveries will happen before the end of the year and beat any possible post-election changes to the Clean Car Discount.

As it stands, the XPower will be eligible for the full $7015 BEV rebate, meaning a real-world price for first buyers of $62,975 (plus on-road costs).

MG4 XPower still gets the maximum $7015 Clean Car Discount. For now.

The flagship of the current MG4 lineup, the 77kWh Long Range, is $63,990.

On the outside, the XPower is distinguished by an exclusive Hunter Green colour option (a $1000 option), orange brake calipers and new-design 18in wheels. Other colours include black, blue, grey, orange, red, silver and white.

The car also has a new Dynamic Cornering Control System with a locking electronic differential and Intelligent Motor Control that allows torque vectoring between all four wheels.

The suspension has been recalibrated (now 25 per cent firmer), and there are stiffer anti-roll bars and sharper steering.

There are 345mm ventilated disc brakes at all four corners, with Bridgestone Turanza tyres.

Maximum acceleration can be unleashed via a launch control feature.

Potential buyers can register their interest on the MG NZ website from tomorrow, Friday October 6.