MG4 xPower hot hatch revealed as most powerful MG ever

The MG4 is only a month out from its New Zealand launch (7 August), but we're already getting a taste of what it's capable of at its best.

MG has revealed a new version of the MG4, the xPower, ahead of its debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next week.

The MG4 xPower will offer unparalleled performance in the all-electric hot hatch category with a dual-motor setup that generates 320 kW and 600 Nm of torque. It achieves 0 to 100 km/h in a blistering 3.8 seconds with a new launch control system.

Despite carrying a significantly upgraded power plant, the xPower doesn't veer off that much from its tamer variant - at least in looks. It wears a new racing green paint scheme, a blacked-out roof, 18-inch alloys, well-placed trim accents, and exclusive orange brake callipers.

Feature-wise, the xPower boasts a new Dynamic Cornering Control System with intelligent motor control and a locking differential for torque vectoring on all four wheels.

"We’re confident the MG4 XPower will shake-up the market like the MG4 SE and Trophy, showing that a compact EV can be affordable, practical and a terrific drive,” said Guy Pigounakis, Commercial Director at MG Motor UK.

The best part? MG has set the starting price at only £36,495 or around $74,800. We think that's a steal for all the performance packed inside this hot hatch. By comparison, the regular MG4 will start at $46,990 for the base Excite variant, with the top-spec 77-kWh Essence model becoming available for $63,990.

Could the MG4 xPower arrive in New Zealand down the line? We certainly hope so.

