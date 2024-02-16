MG4 wins 2023 New Zealand Car of the Year

The MG4 all-electric compact hatchback has been awarded the 2023 Motoring Writers Guild New Zealand Car of the Year title, marking the fifth consecutive year an electric vehicle (EV) has won this independent award.

This milestone for MG represents a significant achievement for the brand, which now blends a rich English heritage with modern Chinese innovation.

MG4 Essence 64

At launch, the MG4 lineup featured four rear-wheel-drive variants, differentiated mainly by their battery sizes, ranging from 51 to 77kWh, and corresponding electric motor output.

At one point, the entry-level Excite 51 variant even became the most affordable new EV in New Zealand.

The range has since expanded with the MG4 XPower, a dual-motor four-wheel-drive performance version boasting 320kW and 600Nm of torque.

The New Zealand Motoring Writers’ Guild, comprising around 20 professional motoring journalists from across the country, including DRIVEN Car Guide's three senior road testers, votes for the NZ Car of the Year.

Robert Barry, the Guild’s President, highlighted the MG4's influence, stating: “Even before the extraordinarily powerful flagship version arrived, the MG4 was making waves here not only amongst the buying public but also amongst the country’s professional motoring journalists.”

MG4 XPower

Barry further remarked on the MG4’s design, technology, and driving experience. He emphasised the rear-drive configuration of the mainstream variants, combined with a low centre-of-gravity and excellent weight distribution, contributing to its crisp handling balance.

Meanwhile, Arek Zywot, MG New Zealand's Country Manager, expressed pride in receiving this accolade.

He described the MG4 as a testament to the company's commitment to creating superior products, stating: "It is a groundbreaking new model for the MG marque and is indicative of the future direction of attainable, electrified motoring.

“I challenge anyone who thinks electric vehicles are boring to take a drive in the MG4, I know it can change opinions and certainly made a positive impression on Guild members across the country,” he added.

The award, now in its 36th year, was announced on the TV show Seven Sharp, with Hilary Barry and Radio Hauraki's Jeremy Wells. The MG4 outperformed a competitive field of finalists, reflecting its exceptional design, performance, and value.

The list includes the Ford Mustang Mach-E, Hyundai Ioniq 6, BMW i7, Mercedes-Benz EQE sedan, Lexus RZ and more.

The MG4 also bagged awards at the AA DRIVEN Car Guide New Zealand Car of the Year 2023, winning the passenger class and emerging as the overall winner.