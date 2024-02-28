MG4 EV estate version reportedly in the works

MG is reportedly expanding its electric vehicle (EV) lineup.

Set to hit the market in 2024, MG is working on a stretched version of the award-winning MG4 electric hatchback, potentially replacing the MG5 electric estate car.

This move signifies a significant step forward in technology, performance, and range for the MG5, leveraging the advantages of modern EV-dedicated underpinnings.

Evolving the MG5

The current MG5

The MG5, launched in the UK in 2020 and updated in 2022, might seem recent, but it's actually a refreshed version of the Roewe Ei5, dating back to 2017 in China.

In contrast, the MG4, introduced in 2022, is based on the Modular Scalable architecture from SAIC, MG's parent company.

This platform is set to be the foundation for all future MG electric models, including the MG5's successor.

Family-friendly design

According to Autocar, developing an estate version of the MG4 is significantly more cost-effective than creating a brand-new model from scratch. This strategic approach could offer MG an edge in the competitive EV market.

The new electric estate is expected to share most body panels with the MG4, with a redesigned, longer tail to increase cargo capacity.

This change aims to make the vehicle more family-friendly, complementing the spacious five-seat cabin.

The MG4's boot space is currently 363 litres, but the extended design would likely surpass that figure significantly, offering enhanced practicality.

Size and specs

The estate's length will exceed the 4287mm of the MG4, approaching the 4600 mm of the outgoing MG5.

The name for this new model is still under wraps, with speculation on whether it will carry the MG5 moniker or something related to the MG4.

Under the bonnet, the estate might mirror the MG4's specifications, adjusted for its larger size and weight.

The MG4 offers three battery sizes - 51, 64, and 77kWh - with a range of 350-520 km. The base model delivers 125kW from a single rear-mounted motor, while the high-performance MG4 XPower boasts 320kW thanks to a dual-motor setup.

It has yet to be confirmed whether this high-power option will be available in the estate version.

Maintaining value for money

Carl Gotham, director at MG’s European Design Centre, emphasized the brand's commitment to affordability and accessibility. He stated: “Some of the products are coming to the end of their journey and we’re in a really strong position, especially at 100 years old, to take a confident, bold step forward with the new products: update the technology, update the image, but still make it still very affordable and accessible for people. We don’t want to alienate anybody from the brand”.

Furthermore, Autocar reports that MG is working on a new ZS EV based on the same platform and a refreshed HS EV.

In related news, MG recently unveiled the all-new MG3 hybrid hatch, but its price will likely place it outside the sub-$20k category.