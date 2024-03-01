MG2 coming in 2025 as $35k electric city car

The MG2 will be an all-electric counterpart to the hybrid MG3.

MG is gearing up to introduce a new player in the electric vehicle (EV) market, the MG2, expected to be priced competitively at around €20,000 (currently around NZ$35,500).

MG2: a new affordable EV

At the recent Geneva Motor Show, MG unveiled the latest generation of the MG3 mini hatchback, featuring a full-hybrid powertrain. 

However, MG had another announcement to make: an all-electric version of the MG3, likely to be named MG2.

2024 MG3 New Zealand
The all-new MG3

David Allison, Head of Product and Planning at MG Motor UK, commented to Auto Express, "There’s an absolute window of opportunity around €20,000. It’s a combination of range, size, and price - and if you hit all those three, you’ll nail it." 

The MG2 project is already underway, with a potential launch in the second half of 2025.

What to expect from the MG2

MG4 New Zealand
MG4 EV

The MG2 will likely draw design elements from the combustion-powered MG3, boasting a length of approximately 4.1m. 

It will also incorporate features from the MG4, which has garnered more than a few awards since its New Zealand launch last year. 

Allison hinted that the MG2 would likely continue the naming convention, fitting well within the existing lineup.

In terms of technology, the MG2 may mirror the all-new MG3, featuring a 7-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment display.

A growing family

MG ZS EV New Zealand
MG ZS EV

The launch of the MG2 is part of MG's broader strategy to overhaul its range. 

This year will reportedly see replacements for the ZS and HS SUVs, along with the New Zealand debut of the Cyberster roadster. 

Meanwhile, MG is also working on an estate version of the MG4, possibly as a successor the to the MG5

Allison also revealed plans for a sportier trim level for its models, possibly above the existing Trophy range. 

This new trim would offer a more dynamic look and feel but likely not more power. 

"What we need is something with a more sporty look and feel, but without necessarily having a boost in performance," Allison explained.

