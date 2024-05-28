MG EVs with solid-state batteries could arrive in 2026

Chinese automotive giant SAIC Motor (better known as the company behind MG) is gearing up for mass production of cutting-edge solid-state batteries by 2026.

This ambitious plan is set to begin with the launch of the IM L7 sedan in October 2024, which will feature a semi-solid-state battery pack. This bridging technology, incorporating a liquid electrolyte, represents a significant technological leap for the company.

IM L7 sedan

Following this, SAIC plans to roll out similar batteries across its other brands, including MG by 2025​​. These advancements are expected to deliver improved energy density and safety, paving the way for the future deployment of true solid-state batteries.

True solid-state batteries are considered the holy grail of EV technology, promising superior energy density, faster charging times, and enhanced safety compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.

Could hot MG models like the performance-focused MG4 XPower eventually receive a solid-state battery upgrade? It could very well be possible.

MG4 XPower

SAIC is not alone in this race, however. A consortium of Chinese companies, including CATL and BYD, has been established to develop a supply chain for solid-state batteries by 2030​​.

Globally, legacy makers like Toyota and Nissan are also heavily investing in solid-state battery technology.

Toyota, which holds the most patents related to solid-state batteries, plans to introduce its first EV with solid-state batteries in the coming years, with significant production expected by 2030​​. Nissan aims to launch its first solid-state battery EV by the 2028 fiscal year​​.