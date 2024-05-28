MG EVs with solid-state batteries could arrive in 2026

Chinese automotive giant SAIC Motor (better known as the company behind MG) is gearing up for mass production of cutting-edge solid-state batteries by 2026.
This ambitious plan is set to begin with the launch of the IM L7 sedan in October 2024, which will feature a semi-solid-state battery pack. This bridging technology, incorporating a liquid electrolyte, represents a significant technological leap for the company.
Following this, SAIC plans to roll out similar batteries across its other brands, including MG by 2025. These advancements are expected to deliver improved energy density and safety, paving the way for the future deployment of true solid-state batteries.
True solid-state batteries are considered the holy grail of EV technology, promising superior energy density, faster charging times, and enhanced safety compared to traditional lithium-ion batteries.
Could hot MG models like the performance-focused MG4 XPower eventually receive a solid-state battery upgrade? It could very well be possible.
SAIC is not alone in this race, however. A consortium of Chinese companies, including CATL and BYD, has been established to develop a supply chain for solid-state batteries by 2030.
Globally, legacy makers like Toyota and Nissan are also heavily investing in solid-state battery technology.
Toyota, which holds the most patents related to solid-state batteries, plans to introduce its first EV with solid-state batteries in the coming years, with significant production expected by 2030. Nissan aims to launch its first solid-state battery EV by the 2028 fiscal year.