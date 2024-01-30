MG Centennial NZ National Rally finishes up in Napier

The 2024 MG Centennial National Rally held recently in New Zealand marked a significant milestone in automotive history, celebrating a century of MG.

Hosted by the MG Car Club Auckland, this eight-day event was a global affair, attracting enthusiasts from Australia, the USA, Canada, England, and Scotland.

As shared by club president Andrew Walbran, MG is often referred to as the "marque of friendship," and this sentiment was displayed in full as participants shared their passion for these iconic vehicles.

Through North Island

1931 MG M-Type driven by Pat Widdup of Wellington. Photo / Steve Ritchie Photography

Participants embarked on a memorable journey across the North Island, covering approximately 1000km from Auckland, through Taupo, and culminating in Napier.

The rally featured nearly 100 MG vehicles spanning the brand's history, from classic models to modern marvels. This event not only commemorated MG's past but also pointed towards an exciting future with new models on the horizon.

Celebrating MG's motorsport legacy

Saatyesh Bhana of Auckland in a 1969 MGBGT. Photo / Steve Ritchie Photography

One of the highlights was the opportunity for drivers to complete laps at Taupo Motorsport Park, a rare chance for many.

This motorsport element resonated with MG's heritage, particularly with a tribute to Denny Hulme’s MG TF.

The event showcased MG's commitment to accessible sports cars, a philosophy that has made the brand a favourite among enthusiasts.

Showcasing rare and iconic models

A 1951 MG TD driven by Auckland's Colin Mitten. Photo / Steve Ritchie Photography

The rally also served as a showcase for some of MG's rarest and most beloved models. Notable among these were a 1938 MG TA Tickford drophead coupe, one of only 252 produced, and a 1939 MG TB Tickford drophead coupe, one of just 40.

Additionally, a 1931 MG M-Type, the first MG Midget, and a 1931 MG C-Type, a public racing version of the M-Type, were on display, highlighting MG's early foray into motorsport.

The future of MG

With more than 4000 spectators attending the event in Auckland alone and 5000 in total across the various locations, it was evident that the MG brand continues to captivate automotive enthusiasts.

Photo / Cameron Walbran, MG Car Club Auckland

This successful event was more than just a celebration of a centennial; it was a testament to MG's enduring appeal and its vibrant community of global enthusiasts.

MG NZ Country Manager Arek Zywot emphasised the brand's rich heritage and the excitement surrounding upcoming models like the award-winning MG4 and the eagerly anticipated Cyberster EV sports car.

MG Cyberster

“I am proud that MG NZ played a key role in one of the world’s first MG centennial celebrations, the level of interest and engagement demonstrates the passion behind the famous badge,” said Zywot.

“It’s important to recognise and celebrate our heritage, equally so it’s exciting to focus our attention on upcoming new models as we start on our next 100 years.

“Believe me, MG is a marque on the move and there are some impressive and groundbreaking new products waiting to be unveiled.”

As MG embarks on its next century, it promises to continue blending its storied heritage with innovative models, ensuring that the MG spirit lives on for generations to come.