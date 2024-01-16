MG Centennial New Zealand National Rally roars to life in Auckland

The 2024 MG Motor centennial celebrations got off to a roaring start this past Sunday with the launch of the New Zealand National Rally in Auckland. Hosted by the MG Car Club Auckland, the event drew in thousands of enthusiastic onlookers and served as a dazzling showcase of the brand's rich heritage and exciting future.

A feast for the eyes: over 100 MGs take centre stage

Photo / Cameron Walbran, MG Car Club Auckland

Over 4000 people flocked to The Cloud on the Auckland waterfront to witness nearly 100 MGs spanning the marque's illustrious history.

From the elegant lines of a 1931 MG M-Type to the sleek, modern curves of the MG4, our 2023 Car of the Year, the exhibit offered a captivating glimpse into the evolution of a motoring icon.

"This is a truly remarkable collection of cars and provides an incredible snapshot of the rich and proud heritage which is the MG Motor brand," enthused MG NZ Country Manager, Arek Zywot. "It’s events such as this which reinforce the passion behind the MG badge."

“Whilst acknowledging, respecting and celebrating history is important, this is also an opportunity to cast an eye to the future as there are some exciting times ahead in the form of the recently launched award-winning MG4, upcoming Cyberster electric drop-top sports car and other new models awaiting debut."

A global gathering of MG devotees

Photo / Cameron Walbran, MG Car Club Auckland

The event became a truly global affair as attendees from all over the world were excited to see MG's first 100 years and more.

“Our international guests from Australia, USA, Canada, England and Scotland had a fantastic introduction to the City of Sails and were impressed by the level of interest in the vehicles," said MG Car Club Auckland President, Andrew Walbran.

This global turnout underscores the widespread appeal of MG and its ability to unite enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds.

Celebrating MG's motorsport legacy

Photo / Cameron Walbran, MG Car Club Auckland

New Zealand's deep-rooted motorsport heritage resonated strongly with MG enthusiasts, as the marque has long been synonymous with making affordable sports cars accessible to the masses.

One of the most popular cars on display was the late Denny Hulme's MG TF, a fitting tribute to a legendary Kiwi racer.

Crowd favourites and rare gems

Photo / Cameron Walbran, MG Car Club Auckland

The public wasn't just there to admire; they were also invited to vote for their favourite MG. The coveted title, along with the Concours d'Elegance award, went to Frank Langridge's stunning 1935 MG NB.

The event also showcased two incredibly rare vehicles: a 1938 MG TA Tickford drophead coupe (one of 252 produced) and a 1939 MG TB Tickford drophead coupe (one of 40 produced).

For history buffs, the sight of a 1931 MG M-Type and a 1931 MG C-Type was a true treat. The M-Type, the first MG Midget, formed the foundation of the brand's legacy, while the C-Type, a racing version of the M-Type available to the public, showcased the marque's early foray into motorsports.

The journey continues

Photo / Cameron Walbran, MG Car Club Auckland

With the Auckland leg drawing to a close, participants are gearing up for the remaining six days of the rally, which will take them through the picturesque landscapes of Taupo and Napier.

Be sure to follow the MG100 Facebook page and the MG Car Club Auckland website for updates and breathtaking photos from the road.

This event marks a significant milestone for MG Motor, showcasing not only its remarkable past but also its exciting future.

With a passionate community of enthusiasts behind it and innovative new models on the horizon, the next chapter for MG promises to be nothing short of exhilarating.