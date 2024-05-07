Mercedes-Benz unveils all-new E-Class sedan for New Zealand

Mercedes-Benz has officially launched the all-new E-Class in New Zealand, promising to shake up the local luxury sedan segment.

With a more robust electronics architecture and advanced tech, the latest E-Class sedan aims for performance, comfort and advanced digital user experiences.

New look, new tech

The new E-Class features a refreshed design, a longer wheelbase, and a 'three-box' sedan layout for a more balanced, contemporary look.

The front of the car showcases a high-gloss black panel-like surface that connects the newly designed radiator grille with new LED headlamps.

These headlamps include adaptive high beam assist and proprietary Digital Light technology that enhances night-time visibility with over one million light pixels per headlamp.

Mild hybrid power

Under the bonnet, the E 300 model features a 2.0-litre M 254 four-cylinder petrol engine with intelligent support from an integrated starter-generator (ISG).

This setup delivers 190kW and 400Nm of peak torque while ensuring enhanced fuel efficiency. The vehicle features a revised 9-speed automatic transmission that should contribute to a smoother and more responsive driving experience.

Creature comforts

The interior of the E-Class introduces the new MBUX Superscreen, which includes a 14.4-inch central display that extends to a 12.3-inch display for the front passenger. This system offers personalised graphics, smartphone-like functionality and enhanced 5G connectivity.

The car also supports the MBUX augmented reality (AR) navigation system, which overlays navigation graphics on live images.

One notable introduction is the digital vehicle key, which allows unlocking, locking, and starting the car with a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch—a first for Mercedes-Benz.

The E-Class also features a standard Burmester 4D surround sound system, which incorporates unique Burmester algorithms to create an immersive sound environment.

The available Energizing Package Plus also combines various comfort systems, such as climatised seats and ambient lighting, to maximise in-cabin comfort.

Regarding safety, the new E-Class comes with the Driving Assistance Plus package. This safety suite includes features like active steering assist, active distance assist, active emergency stop assist and more.

Pricing and availability

This latest Mercedes-Benz E-Class continues the legacy of its predecessors, blending traditional luxury with modern tech, making it a viable choice for those in the market for a new luxury sedan.

The all-new Mercedes-Benz E 300 sedan is now available for order in New Zealand at a starting price of $134,100 (including GST and ORC), with customer deliveries kicking off this week.