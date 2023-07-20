Hot on the heels of the local release of the new Mercedes-Benz GLC, the company has revealed the hot AMG GLC 43 and GLC 63 S versions that will no doubt be heading our way to fill out the line up.

While the company is only bringing the new SUV to New Zealand in four-cylinder 2.0-litre turbo GLC 300 form, the two new additions will add a whole lot more power, but won't add anything to the cylinder count. Like the C-Class sedan the GLC is based on, the AMG versions are dropping the V6 and V8s for a super-hot four-cylinder hybrid powertrain.

How hot? Well, the GLC 43 pumps out a hefty 310kW and 500Nm and will rocket to 100km/h in 4.8 seconds, while the GLC 63 S cranks things up to a frankly silly 500kW/1020Nm for a 0 to 100 sprint of just 3.5 seconds.

Both share the AMG mild hybrid drivetrain that combines a 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder petrol engine and a 48-volt belt-driven starter-generator (which adds a further 10kW/150Nm at low revs) and a 6.1kWh battery to drive all four wheels through a 9-speed automatic transmission.

But the GLC 63 S makes up for having half the traditional cylinder count by upping the mild hybrid powertrain to a plug-in hybrid one and adding a 150kW "Electric Drive Unit" (or "electric motor") and a two-speed transmission on the rear axle, as well as a bigger turbo to see those remarkable combined system totals of 500kW and 1020Nm.

AMG says both the turbo four-cylinder and battery technology are derived from its Formula One programme, with the battery being specifically designed for fast power output and draw with "innovative direct cooling of the cells", while the M139 engine is the only production engine in the world that is turbocharged with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger.

As far as looks go, the AMG GLCs score an AMG-specific grille with vertical struts and the AMG front apron with flics, bigger air intakes and chrome-plated trim elements at the front, with integrated sill panels along the sides and a diffuser-look rear apron at the rear for the GLC 43, while the 63 S packs a diffuser board.

On the inside AMG seats in Artico man-made leather/Microcut AMG microfibre with AMG graphics and upholstery are standard, while optional leather and nappa leather upholstery and embossed AMG crests in the front head restraints is available. The AMG Performance seats are also available as an option.

An AMG Performance steering wheel in nappa leather (GLC 43) or nappa leather/microfibre (GLC 63 S) is also fitted as standard, while AMG sports pedals, AMG floor mats and illuminated door sill panels with AMG lettering are also standard. Just in case you forget you are in an AMG.

The MBUX infotainment system includes various AMG-specific displays and functions, and if you are feeling like taking your two-tonne SUV to a track day, there is an integrated data logger that records more than 80 vehicle-specific data points such as speed, acceleration and steering angle ten times per second while driving around a race track, as well as lap and sector times as well as additional training and analysis tools. This is standard in the GLC 63 S and optional for the GLC 43.

Both the 43 and 63 S ride on steel spring suspension with AMG adaptive damping, while the 63 S also comes with active roll stabilisation as standard.

While Mercedes-Benz is yet to reveal pricing or launch dates, fans of yellow stickers can rest assured that the GLC 63 S will initially be available in AMG's traditional "Edition 1" form, with 21-inch forged alloy wheels, an aero pack that adds a more aggressive front splitter, several optional packages and lots of yellow highlights inside and out.