Mercedes-Benz thumbs down next-gen Apple CarPlay integration

Mercedes-Benz recently declared its stance on Apple CarPlay in its vehicles, opting to maintain a balance between its proprietary MBUX multimedia system and third-party software integration.

Unlike competitors like Porsche and Aston Martin, Mercedes does not seem willing to let Apple's popular system completely dominate the car's infotainment displays.

Sticking to its software guns

Next-gen Apple CarPlay for Porsche vehicles

A couple of years ago, Apple announced the next generation of CarPlay, aiming for control of not just the central infotainment screen but all screens within a vehicle's cockpit.

This move would give Apple unprecedented rule over the user interface in cars adopting this system. However, Mercedes has decided against such extensive integration.

Ola Kallenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz, emphasises the importance of a holistic approach to their in-vehicle software architecture. "The short answer is no," Kallenius explained in an interview with The Verge, addressing whether Mercedes would adopt a fully immersive version of CarPlay. "To give up the whole cockpit head unit - in our case, a passenger screen - and everything to somebody else, the answer is no."

Aston Martin's next-gen Apple CarPlay integration

Meanwhile, over a dozen carmakers have previously committed to using next-gen CarPlay in their future vehicles. These include Porsche and Aston Martin, which each already boast custom versions of the software. Other participating brands include Ford, Honda, Nissan, Volvo and more.

Balancing user preference and brand identity

Mercedes-Benz EQS interior

While the news might disappoint some buyers, Mercedes assures that it will not follow in the footsteps of General Motors, which has taken a more radical approach by excluding Apple CarPlay and Android Auto from its upcoming electric vehicle (EV) models entirely.

Kallenius reiterates that Mercedes values customer choice: "We’re not fundamentalists to say, for some reason, we’re not going to allow a customer to use Apple CarPlay if that’s what they choose to do,” he explained.

This means that while Mercedes will not surrender its entire system to Apple or Google, it will still support the standard or current versions of CarPlay and Android Auto.

A different approach

Further distinguishing its strategy, Mercedes plans to embed a custom version of Google Maps designed specifically for its vehicles.

This project involves close collaboration with Google engineers to create a bespoke navigation experience that remains under brand control rather than simply adopting an off-the-shelf solution.

Curiously, Mercedes has also adopted ChatGPT to augment its in-car voice assistant. The integration enables generative AI features right from your car.

While Mercedes has opted for a balanced approach in its infotainment system, only time will tell whether skipping a more immersive and integrated CarPlay in favour of its own tricks is the right move for the automaker.