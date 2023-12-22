Mercedes-Benz previews the future of hyper-personalised driving

Jet Sanchez

Get ready to step into a car that feels like an extension of yourself, seamlessly in tune with your needs and anticipating your every move. 

This is the vision that Mercedes-Benz is showcasing at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2024) through a series of groundbreaking innovations that aim to redefine the in-car experience.

Say hello to your new AI co-pilot

Mercedes-Benz MBUX

At the heart of this transformation lies the MBUX Virtual Assistant, a next-generation voice assistant that transcends the limitations of simple commands. Powered by artificial intelligence and high-resolution Unity game-engine graphics, the MBUX Virtual Assistant takes on a visual form, appearing on the car's digital displays as a friendly and expressive avatar.

Mercedes hints this is more than just a gimmick; it's a fundamental shift in how we interact with our cars. The MBUX Virtual Assistant anticipates your needs, adjusts the in-car environment to your mood, and even offers empathetic support during stressful drives. Imagine: no more fumbling with menus or struggling to articulate your requests. Your car becomes your co-pilot, understanding you better than ever before.

Beyond voice commands

Mercedes-Benz ChatGPT

But the magic doesn't stop there. Mercedes-Benz is also partnering with leading entertainment brands to create immersive in-car experiences. Think personalized playlists that adapt to your mood in real-time, captivating gaming experiences projected onto the windshield and even virtual concerts that come alive within the car's interior.

"Mercedes-Benz is reinventing the digital passenger experience by leveraging AI to offer human-like interaction with the intelligent MBUX Virtual Assistant," says Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz. "It includes empathetic characteristics that sync with your driving style and mood. Paired with our in-house MB.OS architecture, this approach will define the future of digital luxury."

A glimpse into the future: Concept CLA and Electric G-Class

Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA

CES 2024 also serves as a platform for Mercedes-Benz to showcase its vision for the future of its vehicles. The North American premiere of the Concept CLA Class offers a glimpse into a new family of four-door cars built on the brand's MMA platform and powered by the MB.OS operating system. This platform promises not only cutting-edge technology but also a focus on sustainability and a smaller environmental footprint.

And for those who crave electrified adventure, the camouflaged prototype of the electric G-Class provides an intriguing look at the iconic SUV's all-electric future. 

Defining the future of digital luxury

Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA interior

Mercedes-Benz's presence at CES 2024 is more than just a collection of flashy gadgets. It's a bold statement about the future of mobility, where cars become intelligent companions that anticipate our needs and enrich our lives. With its focus on hyper-personalisation, immersive entertainment, and sustainable technology, Mercedes-Benz is setting a new standard for what a driving experience can be.

Gallery

