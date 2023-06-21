Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 Quick Look: Kiwi specification, pricing revealed

The GLC mid-sized SUV might be Mercedes-Benz New Zealand's biggest-selling model, but the four-strong range of internal combustion engine (ICE), diesel and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) models has been replaced by a single variant for the Kiwi market: the GLC 300 mild hybrid.

The 2023 GLC might look familiar, but it's new inside and out. It's 15mm longer in the wheelbase, 60mm longer overall and just a snip lower (4mm). The boot is also 50 litres larger.

The AMG Line styling package is now standard inside and out and the new GLC picks up the twin-screen dashboard from the latest C-Class sedan, with 12.3in (driver) and 11.9in (infotainment) displays.

The engine is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol with 190kW/400Nm, supplemented by a 48-volt power system and integrated starter generator that can add up to 17kW/200Nm (although M-B doesn't give a combined figure for engine/ISG, as the two are seldom working at maximum power together).

The GLC 300 is larger and 69kg heavier than the previous model, but the mild-hybrid tech has helped keep fuel economy in check: it's actually 0.5l/100km more thrifty than before, with a Combined figure of 7.7l/100km.

The new model is $113,900.

We've driven the new GLC on Kiwi roads, albeit subject to an official embargo for driving impressions of Thursday June 29. Check back then for our first drive, full specification details, local images... and news about what's coming next for GLC.