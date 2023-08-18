The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4Matic sedan has arrived in New Zealand, joining its high-performance stablemate, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+, which set wheels here last year.

All-electric performance

The EQS 450 4Matic (it's a mouthful) is a battery electric vehicle (BEV) that features dual electric motors mounted on each axle, delivering 265 kW and 800 Nm of torque to all four wheels through the 4Matic system with Torque Shift. It goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds.

As for range, the EQS 450 4Matic can travel up to 664 km (NEDC) on a single charge. It receives power from AC (22-kW max) and DC (200-kW max) charging points.

In terms of design the EQS 450 4Matic gets a standard AMG Line exterior, including an AMG front bumper, side skirts, and rear apron. It also gets 21-inch AMG multi-spoke light-alloy wheels.

Big on tech and comfort

Inside, this all-electric Mercedes sedan gets an Electric Art Line interior with more comfortable seats (heated and cooled) and a steering wheel finished in Nappa leather.

The rear features a standard Rear Seat Package with heated and cooled seats, upholstered cushions, premium head restraints, and motorised adjustable brackets. The centre dual cup holders now feature an inductive charging pad.

Other notable features include Digital Light headlights, MBUX navigation with an augmented reality (AR) display, a 15-speaker Burmester 3D surround sound system, and a panoramic sliding sunroof.

It also gets a head-up display (HUD), four-zone climate control, active parking assist, and a 360-degree camera.

In addition, Driving Assistance Package Plus provides advanced safety features such as active distance assist, active lane keeping assist, active lane change assist, active traffic assist, traffic sign assist, route-based speed adaptation, and a side accident preparation system.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4Matic New Zealand pricing and availability

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4Matic is now available in New Zealand, starting at $218,700, including GST and on-road costs but excluding applicable Clean Car Fees. Customer deliveries will commence this September.