Mercedes-Benz 'baby' G-Wagon EV confirmed

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed a smaller, electrified G-Wagon is coming in "a few years." The announcement came at the end of the German brand's panel at the Munich Motor Show, where it also unveiled the hyper-miler Concept CLA EV.

Mercedes Benz g-Class

The "little G," as Mercedes has called it, will bear the "g-Class" name, as opposed to its bigger sibling, the G-Class, with a capital G.

"Yes, there will be a little G. We have some very big shoes to fill there. So be assured: the little G will be electric. It will be capable. It will be instantly recognisable And it will be a lot of fun to drive - both on- and off-road," said Ola Källenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz.

Further details about the upcoming g-Class are scarce, but we expect the electric vehicle (EV) will take on the same boxy retro design as the current G-Class. A teaser image released by Mercedes shows what could be the model's silhouette, complete with a rear-mounted spare wheel.

But if the g-Class would be as capable as Mercedes says, it realistically can't use the new MMA platform that will underpin the CLA concept and the rest of the brand's next generation of compact cars.

Mercedes' upcoming VAN.EA platform for electrified vans might offer a better architecture. The first electric vans from that technology will launch in 2026, around the same time that rumours say the g-Class will arrive.