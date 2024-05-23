Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed: it's an outrageous new high-performance Halo model

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled an outrageous new sports car called PureSpeed, as part of the buildup to the Monaco Grand Prix.

Snazzy paintjob morphs from red to black along the car.

It looks like a concept and is being called a concept by the company, but in fact it's already confirmed that it will build 250 examples to be purchased by "the most dedicated Mercedes‑Benz enthusiasts and collectors".

Mercedes-AMG also says it's the first in the "highly limited Mythos series", something which has been teased for a couple of years now. Basically, it's a line of ultra-exclusive cars for wealthy customers ultra-obsessed with all things Mercedes-Benz... who are also ultra-wealthy of course.

PureSpeed is inspired by the brand's history in motor racing. The low-slung car has no windscreen or roof and is intended to give the "feeling of Formula 1 for two people".

F1-inspired Halo head protection replaces A-pillar (but you get helmets too).

A key styling feature is a Halo system that replaces the conventional A-pillar. Halo has been part of F1 since 2018 and forms a protective structure over the driver's head; the name comes from the curved shape.

As in Formula 1™, Halo in the PureSpeed consists of a bracket that is connected to the body of the vehicle. Mercedes-AMG assures it's functional and "serves to protect the occupants".

There's a lot going on at the back. A lot going on everywhere.

Included are two aerodynamically optimised helmets, specially designed and manufactured for the car.

There's lots of carbon fibre and clever aero, although technical detail around the powertrain has not been forthcoming. But it's almost certainly based on the SL, which offers 430kW/800Nm from its 4.0-litre biturbo V8. The SL does 0-100km/h in 3.6sec, but expect the lighter PureSpeed to be even quicker.

Launch took place far away from any roads, for some reason.

The reveal took place on the sidelines of the Monaco Grand Prix, on a floating pontoon in the harbour of the principality. The company says the car "impressed Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team racing drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell - the former most likely keen on the red exterior finish. Bit of F1 humour there.

In fact, the red – in a colour gradient from Le Mans red to graphite grey with a black AMG pattern – alludes to the colour scheme of the victorious Mercedes car at the 1924 Targa Florio race in Sicily. It was painted red, which was typically reserved for Italian vehicles (Lewis will know all about this). German race cars were traditionally painted white at the time. The red paint was meant to deter local fans from impeding the car’s progress in the race.

Seems like Lewis Hamilton is refusing to look at it. Wonder why?

The number 10 can also be found on the front wings of the Concept Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed and refers to that Targa Florio victory 100 years ago.

Other design details also pay homage to motorsport. The two flying buttresses behind the seats recall the 300 SLR, in which Stirling Moss and Denis Jenkinson won the 1955 Mille Miglia in Italy.