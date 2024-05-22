Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance hybrid SUV/Coupe now in NZ

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled its latest high-performance hybrids for New Zealand: the GLC 63 S E Performance SUV and Coupe.

These models represent an evolution of Mercedes-Benz hybrid vehicles and a significant leap towards merging power, efficiency and luxury. Here's what these new models bring to the table.

Hybrid muscle

The GLC 63 S E Performance variants feature a hybrid system that combines a 2.0-litre turbocharged AMG engine with an Electric Drive Unit (EDU) mounted on the rear axle. This setup produces 500kW and 1020Nm of torque. The result? Acceleration from 0-100 km/h in just 3.5 seconds.

The EDU’s placement at the rear improves weight distribution, enhancing the car's handling and agility. The instant torque from the electric motor is particularly beneficial during acceleration, providing an immediate boost while remaining efficient.

F1-inspired battery

The onboard lithium-ion battery is a nod to the technology used in Formula One, delivering 80kW of continuous power and up to 150kW in short bursts. This allows the GLC 63 S to repeatedly draw high levels of power, ideal for rapid acceleration and high-speed driving.

However, this focus on power delivery means the electric-only range is limited to around 14km, a paltry figure suitable primarily for short, city trips.

Advanced suspension and steering

Both the SUV and Coupé variants come equipped with AMG Active Ride Control suspension, which offers adaptive damping.

This system adjusts continuously to provide a balance between sporty handling and comfort, adapting to driving style and road conditions.

Moreover, the rear-axle steering system improves manoeuvrability at low speeds and stability at high speeds, making city driving and highway cruising equally comfortable.

The AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive ensures optimal power distribution between the axles, enhancing traction and stability.

Complementing this is an AMG high-performance composite braking system, designed to provide short stopping distances and fade resistance under heavy use.

Stylish luxury

Interior of the SUV version

Visually, the GLC 63 S E Performance variants maintain the aggressive styling expected from AMG. Both models feature 21-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels and the AMG Night Package II, adding a touch of dark elegance.

Inside, the vehicles evoke luxury, boasting AMG Nappa leather upholstery and the latest MBUX multimedia system, offering both comfort and advanced connectivity.

Interior of the coupe variant

Onboard safety features include active distance assist, active lane keeping assist and blind spot assist coming as standard.

Practicality vs performance

The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance models raise the question of practicality versus performance.

The SUV variant, with its larger cargo space and more rugged appeal, is likely to attract those needing a versatile vehicle.

In contrast, the Coupe's sleeker design and sportier profile will appeal to enthusiasts who prioritise style and driving dynamics over sheer practicality.

Pricing and availability

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance SUV and Coupé bring significant advancements in hybrid performance.

They combine the thrill of high-powered driving with the benefits of hybrid technology, though with a clear emphasis on power and performance over an extended electric range.

Starting at £199,900 for the SUV and £206,900 for the Coupe, these vehicles sit at the higher end of the market.

Optional packages, such as the Performance Ergonomic Package (£6,900) and the AMG high-performance ceramic composite braking system (£8,300), allow buyers to tailor the vehicles to their preferences.

For those seeking exclusivity, the AMG Edition 1 Package is available for a limited time at £12,900, adding distinctive design elements and enhanced features.