Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance lands in NZ

Jet Sanchez

Mercedes-Benz New Zealand has officially unveiled the new Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance, a peculiar and intriguing hybrid that integrates Formula One technology to redefine performance benchmarks. With a release date set for 15th December 2023, the vehicle will sell for a drive-away price of $199,900.

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance New Zealand

The C 63 S E Performance boasts a potent four-cylinder petrol engine, paired with an electric drive unit (EDU) on the rear axle. This combination delivers a whopping 500kW and 1020Nm of torque​​. The vehicle accelerates from 0-100km/h in a mere 3.4 seconds while offering an all-electric mode capable of covering up to 15km.

Jochen Hermann, Technical Managing Director of Mercedes-AMG GmbH, calls this model "a technological masterpiece." He highlights the immediate response of the electric drive, the rapid torque build-up, and the fast power output and draw of the battery as exceptional features.

F1-derived tech

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance New Zealand

The C 63 S E Performance's innovative drivetrain, developed in collaboration between Mercedes-AMG and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, ensures spontaneous power delivery and torque build-up. The vehicle's electric turbocharger, inspired by F1 technology, eliminates turbo lag, providing increased agility and a dynamic driving experience.

The high-performance battery, weighing just 89kg, is designed for fast power delivery and draw. It supports a continuous output of 70kW and a peak output of 150kW for up to 10 seconds at a time.

New features

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance lands in NZ

This model introduces rear-axle steering for the first time in the C 63 series, enhancing agility and maneuverability. The AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system and selectable Drift Mode contribute to the vehicle's dynamic handling and stability.

AMG's Ride Control steel-spring suspension with Adaptive Damping System combines sporty handling with touring comfort. The AMG high-performance composite brake system ensures short braking distances and fade resistance.

All-new design

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance interior

The C 63 S E Performance differs significantly from its predecessors, featuring a longer front end, a wider track width, and a stretched muscular appearance. Unique design elements include a slim air outlet on the bonnet and an AMG-specific radiator grille.

The interior is equipped with the latest generation of the MBUX multimedia system, offering AMG- and hybrid-specific displays. The AMG Performance steering wheel allows control over essential functions without taking hands off the wheel.

Pricing and availability

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance digital instrument display

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E Performance will be available in New Zealand from 15 December 2023 for $199,900, excluding Clean Car Fees. 

